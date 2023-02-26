The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

allisonphoto.jpg

Allison Joseph

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series will host renowned poet Allison Joseph at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Shawkey Dining Room of the Memorial Student Center.

Joseph is the director of the Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. Born in London, England, Joseph grew up in Toronto, Canada, and in the Bronx, New York.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you