Willie Norman Walker was a Korean War veteran who regularly read the newspaper, loved to do crossword puzzles every day that challenged his thinking and, as his wife, Edna Walker, said, “was the smartest person I know.”
An Army weapons specialist from Georgia, Walker ended his military service in the 1950s. But during retirement, he started forgetting where he was putting things and “just to look at his face and see the disorientation I knew something was wrong,” Walker said.
She took him to a Veterans Affairs Medical Center to get checked. The diagnosis — vascular dementia. Walker was in his early 70s.
“The VA was a big help to me. I called them, and I told them that my husband was a veteran and I want to get some help from the VA because he put his life on the line for us,” she said.
According to the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, West Virginia has one of the highest per capita population of veterans. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that veterans comprise more than 10% of West Virginia’s population, while veterans make up less than 7% of the population of the United States.
Nationwide, the number of veterans living with Alzheimer’s disease is growing. In fiscal year 2019, an estimated 471,739 veterans were living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs report. By fiscal year 2033, that number is projected to be 488,353, according to the same report.
“We know that traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder can increase a person’s risk for dementia. That is why this is a critical population for the Alzheimer’s Association to serve,” said Sharon Rotenberry, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter. “The West Virginia Chapter enjoys a great relationship with VAs around the state. Two locations host monthly support groups. We’ve been fortunate to be invited to do training for VA staff as well. They provide vital health care to the many veterans around our state, and we’re honored to work with them.”
According to the Alzheimer’s Association:
- Veterans with dementia are 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalized than other veterans — and hospital stays are, on average, 2.4 times longer.
- The average number of outpatient psychiatric visits is three times greater among veterans with dementia than veterans without.
- More than 60% of the VA’s costs of caring for those with Alzheimer’s are for nursing home care.
Alzheimer’s disease, which is a form of dementia, is a fatal progressive brain disease that cannot be prevented, slowed or cured. There are 39,000 people aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease in the state of West Virginia.
All Alzheimer’s Association support services can be accessed via the phone or the computer during the pandemic. Two Alzheimer’s caregiver support groups at VA Medical Centers are meeting virtually. One support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday. It is from the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Clinic in South Charleston.
The second Alzheimer’s support group for caregivers of veterans meets every first Thursday of the month from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. It is from the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington.
To join either of the groups, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.