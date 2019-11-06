POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Gallery at 409 will host a show called “Landscapes” by Hamlin, West Virginia, native Charles Ott from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the gallery, 409 Main St., Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
WV artist to be featured in art show
