CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey encourages consumers to open their wallets for charity this holiday season, but exercise caution in doing so to avoid potential scams.
“Christmastime is one of the most popular times of year to give charitable donations,” Morrisey said in a news release. “It’s important to ask where the money goes to ensure you are not scammed by someone preying upon your goodwill. With a little caution, you can have an enjoyable giving experience this holiday season.”
Anyone with questions about the legitimacy of a charity or organization can review the Secretary of State’s website to see if the charity is registered to solicit donations in West Virginia. Consumers may also research the charity on websites such as CharityNavigator.org or GuideStar.org.
Those interested in knowing if a donation is tax-deductible can access the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s Tax Exempt Organization Search at https://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/.
Those making an online contribution should make sure the website starts with https:// when visiting the donation portal. This verifies a secure connection, making it less likely for personal information to be stolen.
Additional tips to keep in mind during the season of giving are:
- Never feel pressured to donate immediately.
- Be wary of charities that ask for donations in cash or via wire transfer.
- If the organization is unfamiliar, gather as much information as possible and do research.
- Beware some scams may use sympathetic-sounding names that are similar to the names of legitimate charities.
- Be suspicious if an organization will not give additional information about its mission, how donations are used or proof that a contribution is tax deductible.
- If a donation request is for a local chapter of an organization, verify it is authorized to solicit funds on behalf of the parent organization.
- Go directly to the charity or organization’s website instead of clicking on a link to the desired group.
Anyone who feels as though they have been scammed while giving to a charity should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.