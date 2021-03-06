CHARLESTON — After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the West Virginia Book Festival will return to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on Oct. 22 and 23.
This year’s festival will include many of the guests that had been scheduled to appear last year.
They include best-selling authors Colson Whitehead and Josh Malerman; children’s author Jon Scieszka; Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Charleston resident Eric Eyre and West Virginia native Denise Giardina.
Whitehead has written six books, including “The Intuitionist” and “The Underground Railroad,” which one the 2016 National Book Award for Fiction and the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Whitehead also won the Pulitzer Prize again in 2020 for “The Nickel Boys,” about two African-American boys who attend a horrific reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida.
Malerman has published eight novels, among them his 2014 debut “Bird Box,” which won the Michigan Notable Book Award and was nominated for a Bram Stoker Award and a James Herbert Award in 2015. He also performs with the rock band The High Strung.
Jon Scieszka has written many children’s books, but is best known for his bestselling picture books “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs!” and “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales.”
He is also the founder of www.guysread.com and a champion force behind www.guyslisten.com. He was also the first U.S. National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature in 2008.
Eyre is a former reporter for The Charleston Gazette-Mail and won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in Investigative Reporting for his work exposing the flood of opioids flowing into West Virginia.
His first book, “Death in Mud Lick: A Coal Country Fight Against the Drug Companies That Delivered the Opioid Epidemic” was released in 2020.
Giardina is an award-winning novelist and former gubernatorial candidate for the Mountain Party of West Virginia. She has published six books.
Her book, “Storming Heaven,” won the 1987 W. D. Weatherford Award for best published work about the Appalachian South. “The Unquiet Earth” won an American Book Award and Lillian Smith Book Award for fiction.
Giardina has also written columns for the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Washington Post.
Along with these literary guests, the festival will include several local and regional authors, writing workshops, family activities, a literary marketplace, and the popular used book sale.
All events and programs are free to the public.
The Book Festival is now accepting program proposals and marketplace vendor applications for this year’s event. Program proposals and vendor applications are due by March 15, 2021, and are available on the West Virginia Book Festival website at www.wvbookfestival.org.
The West Virginia Book Festival is made possible by its charter presenters: The Kanawha County Public Library, The Library Foundation of Kanawha County, Inc., The West Virginia Humanities Council and The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Additional sponsors include West Virginia Public Broadcasting, The West Virginia Library Commission, The Center for the Book, The H B Wehrle Foundation, The Marshall University Foundation, The Friends of The Library and Encova.