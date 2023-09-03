The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Releases

  • Carter Taylor Seaton of Huntington will release “Guilt” in October. This novel tells the story of Judge Alexander Betts, who has carried the burden of guilt most of his life. Now a bench trial before him forces him to finally deal with the reasons behind it. Faced with an anonymous, threatening letter and a case with similar circumstantial evidence, he wants to set things right. Will he finally find the courage he lacked at 16? The book is available for pre-order from Blackwater Press at blackwaterpress.com. It will also be available at regional bookstores after Oct. 20.
  • Casey Bond of Milton, West Virginia, has released the third book in her When Wishes Bleed trilogy, “A Tangle of Fate.” This young adult fantasy continues the story of Mirren and Fate. In a moment of righteous fury, Mirren binds Fate into human flesh so that he will feel what it is to live and love and have it all ripped away. To know pain so deep, nothing and no one can ease it. The books are available on Amazon, The Inner Geek and her website authorcaseybond.com.
  • Hubert L. Mullins of Welch, West Virginia, has released sci-fi/horror novel “Empty Skies.” It’s the story of a mysterious object in the sky that leaves people hypnotized, cars surging out of control, planes falling out of the sky….and that’s just day one. What will the next day bring? It is available on Amazon or directly from Mullins at his website HubertLMullins.com or on Facebook.
  • Anthony Viola of Huntington is releasing his latest novel later this month. “The Law of Devil’s Land” is a young adult, post-apocalyptic novel that tells the story of 17-year-old Ghonna an outcast unsure of their identity, trying to get by in a post-apocalyptic society where traditional values reign. The book is available from Black Rose Writing and also at Booktenders, Cicada and Amazon.
  • A chapbook of poetry by four West Virginia poets — Kirk Judd, Cheryl Denise, Sherrell Runnion Wigal and Susanna Connelly Holstein — has been released. All poems were written at a cabin in Pocahontas County over the course of several years. It is a collaboration among friends. “Porch Poems” is available from Sheila-Na-Gig, Inc., and Amazon.

Amy Deal is a resident of Huntington, West Virginia.

