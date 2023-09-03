Carter Taylor Seaton of Huntington will release “Guilt” in October. This novel tells the story of Judge Alexander Betts, who has carried the burden of guilt most of his life. Now a bench trial before him forces him to finally deal with the reasons behind it. Faced with an anonymous, threatening letter and a case with similar circumstantial evidence, he wants to set things right. Will he finally find the courage he lacked at 16? The book is available for pre-order from Blackwater Press at blackwaterpress.com. It will also be available at regional bookstores after Oct. 20.
Casey Bond of Milton, West Virginia, has released the third book in her When Wishes Bleed trilogy, “A Tangle of Fate.” This young adult fantasy continues the story of Mirren and Fate. In a moment of righteous fury, Mirren binds Fate into human flesh so that he will feel what it is to live and love and have it all ripped away. To know pain so deep, nothing and no one can ease it. The books are available on Amazon, The Inner Geek and her website authorcaseybond.com.
Hubert L. Mullins of Welch, West Virginia, has released sci-fi/horror novel “Empty Skies.” It’s the story of a mysterious object in the sky that leaves people hypnotized, cars surging out of control, planes falling out of the sky….and that’s just day one. What will the next day bring? It is available on Amazon or directly from Mullins at his website HubertLMullins.com or on Facebook.
Anthony Viola of Huntington is releasing his latest novel later this month. “The Law of Devil’s Land” is a young adult, post-apocalyptic novel that tells the story of 17-year-old Ghonna an outcast unsure of their identity, trying to get by in a post-apocalyptic society where traditional values reign. The book is available from Black Rose Writing and also at Booktenders, Cicada and Amazon.
A chapbook of poetry by four West Virginia poets — Kirk Judd, Cheryl Denise, Sherrell Runnion Wigal and Susanna Connelly Holstein — has been released. All poems were written at a cabin in Pocahontas County over the course of several years. It is a collaboration among friends. “Porch Poems” is available from Sheila-Na-Gig, Inc., and Amazon.
Bookstore news
Cicada Books in Huntington will host local author A.B. Hooser from 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 17. Hooser will read from and sign copies of her latest book and the first in the new Perth Paranormal Mystery series, “A Shade of Winter.”
Cicada will also host the following events in September:
Based on a Book Club, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.: In honor of the upcoming Banned Books Week, the club will discuss the Judy Blume classic, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” and its film adaptation. Snacks will be served. Follow the club at www.facebook.com/groups/basedonabookclub.
Tasty Reads Book Club, Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m.: The club will discuss “The Book of Difficult Fruit” by Kate Lebo. Limited copies will be available for purchase at the store or may be ordered through bookshop.org/shop/cicada. Bring a treat to share or just come hungry for this potluck meeting. Follow the club at www.facebook.com/groups/tastyreadsbookclub.
WV Writers will host the annual Fall Conference on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Beckley, West Virginia. See their website wvwriters.org for more details as they are added.
Awards
Heather Day Gilbert of Summers County is the winner of the 2023 Romance Writers of America Daphne du Maurier Award for Mystery/Suspense. Gilbert’s books are available on Amazon, at Otter & Oak boutique in Hinton, West Virginia, and at Tamarack in Beckley, West Virginia. You can also order autographed copies at heatherdaygilbert.com
Casey Bond won YA Book of the Year for “Where Oceans Burn” and Author of the Year at the Once Upon a Book Convention.
Events
Laura Treacy Bentley will be at the Barboursville Public Library from 4-5 p.m. on Sept. 22. Join Bentley, Dennis Bills and Eddy Pendarvis for “The Magic of Where We Live” — an hour of conversation, poetry, photographs, and fiddle music.
Joanie Ward Smith of Huntington will be doing a book signing from noon until 4 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Sloane Square Gallery, located at 611 14th St. West in Huntington.
Author spotlight
Huntington native Craig Johnson is releasing “The Longmire Defense” — the 19th book in his Walt Longmire mysteries, which were adapted into the television show “Longmire” by A&E and then continued by Netflix. This contemporary crime thriller focuses on a Wyoming sheriff who’s rebuilding his life and career following the death of his wife. Johnson was gracious enough to take some time to answer a few questions for me.
Q. If you could tell your younger writing self anything, what would it be?
A. Calm down, but I’m pretty sure that wouldn’t be helpful to my career as a whole. I think the impatience and raw power of youth is one of the things you can’t completely lose or else you lose sight of what and who you want to be and then settle. That having been said, there are things that take the place of youthful energy. Youth is marvelous, but it can lack focus, expending itself in unnecessary places. Age has a wisdom and clarity which is just as indispensable… So, maybe I wouldn’t give myself any advice at all.
Q. How did publishing your first book change your process of writing?
A. I suddenly had a motive for writing. There are a number of reasons to write and become a writer, but the game changes when someone is actually willing to pay you to do it — then, it can become a career. A lot of the pressure is off at that point, replaced by another form of pressure. I don’t know if it really changed my writing process, but it gave me a great deal more confidence, which is something else a writer needs.
Q. What was the best money you ever spent as a writer?
A. Running a 220 line to my barn so I didn’t have to fight with the irrigation all the time here at the ranch. There are things that are going to get in the way of your writing, stupid things that you can change with a little bit of money. Money never really meant anything to me for the first half of my life because I didn’t have any, and now that I have some, it really doesn’t mean much now, either.
Q. What was an experience where you learned that your writing had power?
A. Emails from readers. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t receive the blessing of someone who’s read my books and wants to tell me what a difference having the characters in their lives has made. People with truly challenging situations who happened to pick up one of my books and feel as though it’s really helped them, entertained them, or just made them laugh… What could be better than that?
Q. What kind of research do you do, and how long do you spend researching before beginning a book?
A. I read material for a book a full year in advance of writing it, allowing the information to settle before starting it. I refer to it as the creek bed method, taking in all that material and then letting it settle. You don’t have to put it all in the book, but you have to put in what’s important, what you remember — what you can still see in the clear water a year later.
Q. Do you hide any secrets in your books that only a few people will find?
A. Of course.
Q. What has been the hardest scene to write in any of your books?
A. Violence has always been difficult for me in the sense that I have to go to a very dark place in myself to write it. My wife, Judy, can always tell when I’m writing those scenes because I become distant, almost as if it might be contagious and I don’t want to infect anyone with it.
Q. Is there another genre besides mysteries you would love to write and why?
A. Ready for a shock? I’d love to write a romance novel, but I mean a real romance novel. One of my favorite novels is Steinbeck’s “Sweet Thursday,” his follow up to “Cannery Row” about the romance between a marine biologist and a hooker… It may not be what Harlequin is looking for, but it’s honest and touching.
Q. What do you hope people take away from your books?
A. Hope, and a belief in their fellow man.
Q. What is the most difficult part of your writing process?
