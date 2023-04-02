The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Releases

  • Cheryl Kula of Summers County, West Virginia, has released “Unsinkable Sam.” This early chapter book for grades two through five is the story of an actual cat who lived on ships during WWII. It’s available on Amazon.
  • Hannah Linder of Cabell County is releasing “When Tomorrow Came.” This historical novel tells the story of two siblings abandoned and eventually separated to be raised in two vastly different social worlds. Years pass and their father returns, placing the siblings in danger. Will they survive or will one pay the ultimate price? It’s available on Amazon or from your local bookstore.
  • John Kincade of Putnam County has released his latest novel “Stranger Stories.” This horror/paranormal book tells the story of a mysterious old vagabond with amnesia who meets a 12-year-old genius. The story is set in 1961 rural West Virginia. It can be found on Amazon.
  • Tom Donlon of Jefferson County, West Virginia, has released a book of poetry called “Apart, I am Together.” The book is a collection of poems covering decades of marriage, raising six children, and the spiritual journey we call life. It can be found on Amazon or from your local bookstore.
  • J.D. Wilson of Raleigh County, West Virginia, has released his fourth novel, “Hallucina.” It’s a collection of horror and other genre short stories. It can be found on Amazon.
  • Stephanie Walls of Wood County, West Virginia, has released “Freddy the Frog Flops on a Log.” This children’s story is about a restless boy who is told a bedtime story about a busy frog. It can be purchased at bookstores or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
  • Frank Fear, a WVU alumnus, is releasing “Band of Brothers, Then and Now: The Inspiring Story of the 1966-70 WVU Football Mountaineers.” The book chronicles the Jim Carlen years and Bobby Bowden’s first year as head coach. You can preorder at bookstores nationwide and through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million, and Bookshop.org. The book will be available on April 11.

