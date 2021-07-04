HUNTINGTON — After losing four family members to Alzheimer’s disease, Jeanne and Roger Caldwell have become advocates for individuals living with the disease and their caregivers.
“I’ve watched memories be stolen, pieces at a time,” said Jeanne, who lost her mother, Iris Crum, to Alzheimer’s in 2018.
The Huntington couple are active volunteers for the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter, even meeting with legislators on Capitol Hill. And now they have created a unique fundraiser — hand-crafted steel roses — born out of Roger’s hobby, blacksmithing, and a romantic gesture to his wife.
Roger made the first steel rose simply as a gift for Jeanne.
“She always to me has been my blue rose, because those are so rare,” he said. “And it came to my mind — is there some way I could forge a steel rose for her?”
Caldwell’s friends began clamoring for their own steel roses.
“We decided to try to make a few dollars for the Alzheimer’s Association,” Roger said. “It went off like gangbusters.”
To date, “Team Caldwell,” has raised $1,405 for the Alzheimer’s Association through the sale of their steel roses.
It’s something tangible they can do to fight a disease that has taken so much from them and affects an estimated 39,000 of their fellow West Virginians, including three of Roger’s aunts.
“We are both fixers by nature,” Roger said. “If there is something wrong, we want to fix it.”
But with Alzheimer’s disease, they encountered a problem they couldn’t solve. Jeanne said she will never forget the day in 2009 when she called her mother to see if she needed anything from the grocery store. For years her mother had selflessly cared for her older sister, who had Alzheimer’s disease, and Caldwell tried to help out whenever she could.
Mother and daughter chatted about mundane matters: doing the laundry, cooking lunch.
“Then Mom said she had spent a couple of hours talking with her mother — who had passed away in 2002,” Jeanne said. “And it was like a boulder descended on me. I knew the same thing that had taken both my grandmothers was going to take my mother.”
Jeanne felt even more overwhelmed after her father suffered a stroke and could no longer care for her mother.
“Jeanne would spend all day with her mom, and come home absolutely worn out, not knowing where to go or who to turn for help,” Roger said. “I would just hold her while she cried, not knowing what to say or what to do. It was the most helpless feeling I’ve ever experienced. I couldn’t tell her, ‘It will be OK,’ because it wasn’t going to be OK.”
Seeking help from the Alzheimer’s Association helped.
“They provided a lifeline when it seemed like things couldn’t possibly work out,” Jeanne said. “You could talk to real people, a calming voice and influence on the other end of the phone.”
As ambassadors for the Alzheimer’s Association, the couple went to Capitol Hill in 2019 to meet with legislators.
The reason they keep going, Jeanne said, is simple: ”Alzheimer’s has stolen four of the six women who have most shaped me into the person I am today. We don’t want another family to suffer what ours has.”