With ripe tomatoes available at most farmers markets, now is the time to make and freeze batches of Master Recipe, so you can have a taste of summer all winter long. Pick up some watermelon to make Summer Gazpacho, and a block of good Parmesan for the Summer Pasta and Bruschetta with Toast.
With ripe tomatoes available at most farmers markets, now is the time to make and freeze batches of Master Recipe, so you can have a taste of summer all winter long. Pick up some watermelon to make Summer Gazpacho, and a block of good Parmesan for the Summer Pasta and Bruschetta with Toast.
Welcome to late summer, where one minute you’re lounging by the pool and the next you’re adding back that layer from your 7 a.m. walk.
As we move toward the coming solstice, it’s hard to push back against the age-old practice of calling Labor Day the “end of summer.” Personally, I don’t give in until I can’t wear shorts anymore (without looking silly) and accept every day of sunshine — no matter how brief — as a gift to be savored, embraced and enjoyed.
I am challenging myself to own every “summer” day until the Solstice actually arrives on Sept. 23 at 2:49 a.m. EST. Sure, the first day of school has come and gone, folks have returned from their vacations, and talk of Christmas shopping has already started — but there are still three weeks of summer left.
So put off the pumpkin spice a while longer and linger in the last days of the looser, less-regimented schedule of being outside and together with family and friends as much as possible!
Here is what I do to bring that summer sweetness to the kitchen now and in the future. I make this Master Recipe of roasted tomatoes, garlic and olive oil. This makes a big batch of summer deliciousness that you just can’t get from storebought, wintertime tomatoes. This can be frozen in quart bags — 2 or 3 cups at a time — and then used in the recipes provided or in or on just about any kind of protein — seared fish, grilled chicken, you name it. Add a bit of this or that from the fridge and this Master Recipe will bring the sunshine to mealtime all year round.
So, before you say goodbye to summer’s warmth, visit your local farmers markets and stock up the chance to hold onto the end of summer just a bit longer. So long, sweet summer!
Joy Marr is a freelance writer, longtime caterer, cooking instructor and all around outdoor enthusiast. You can find her at her backyard fire pit in Fayette County and on Facebook at Gourmet on the Gorge.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.