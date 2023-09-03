Here’s to late-summer produce, early fall favorites and a squash that plays well with all of them. We’re talking about spaghetti squash and its ability to help curb carbs and change up your menus.
Spaghetti squash is a vegetable with a good following. Still, there are many folks that look at the squash and pass it by. Maybe they aren’t sure of what it really tastes like or maybe they’re a little unsure about how to cook it.
The good news for everyone is that spaghetti squash is a great substitute for spaghetti and can be served with your mama’s favorite Bolognese sauce or a flavorful vegetable medley. It can even be served for dessert!
As for cooking it, have your pick: oven bake, microwave, air fry or instant pots are all on the table when it comes to preparation.
Spaghetti squash has a mild, nutty flavor. It is related to pumpkin, zucchini and other types of squash and comes in a variety of sizes and colors. It is a nutritious, low-carb, low-calorie alternative to pasta. It’s high in fiber and is also a great source of beta carotene, vitamin C, pantothenic acid, as well as a variety of other vitamins and minerals.
Spaghetti squash is easy to prepare and to cook. Basically, you clean your squash and then, peel on, you cut it in half lengthwise. It has a tough exterior, so be sure to set the squash on a sturdy surface and use a sharp knife. Once you cut it, use a spoon to remove and discard the seeds. With a fork, pierce the outside of each half four or five times.
Once the squash is cooked, let it cool until you can handle it. Take a fork and shred the spaghetti in the peel. You can leave the shredded spaghetti in its peel to serve or plate it and top with your choice of sauces. Handy tip: One of our spaghetti squash loving customers uses her handy spaghetti server to shred and serve her squash. She likes the way the longer handle keeps her hands out of the hot squash.
By the way, you can roast spaghetti squash seeds just like you would pumpkin seeds.
How are you going to serve your new favorite vegetable and show off your scooping skills to family and friends? Any way you like! If you have a favorite pasta sauce — meaty Bolognese, carbonara or shrimp fettuccini, give them a go on spaghetti squash.
Here are a few ideas to get you thinking about the versatility of spaghetti squash.
Try the Garden Harvest Spaghetti Squash recipe for a delicious end-of-summer, early fall vegetarian main course or side dish. Go in a completely different direction with Turkey Stroganoff Spaghetti Squash, which is a little lighter than traditional stroganoff but a pleasant weeknight change-of-pace supper.
If you want to go a little out of the box, try Spaghetti Squash with Bacon, Apples and Walnut for your next brunch. Warm and mellow with maple syrup and crunchy walnuts, it is an alternative to other breakfast starches. And, yes, last but not least, we leave you with Spiced Spaghetti Squash Cake for a homey dessert or a treat with tea or coffee.
Allan Hathaway is the owner of The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace at Charleston’s Capitol Market.
