The West Virginia Democratic Women Scholarship Fund Committee has awarded two scholarships to the first recipients of its scholarship fund, according to a news release.
Katie Blankenship, in her third year at Marshall University, will receive $1,000. Zoe McCoy, in her first year at Marshall, will receive $500.
These scholarships are possible due, in part, to the generosity of West Virginians’ donations in memory of West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women’s Past President Robin Stultz and board members and West Virginia Democratic Party executive committee members Betty Totten and Joyce Creel.
The committee will continue to accept donations for the fund.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
