CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History is accepting submissions for the 2022 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition through Sept. 2, according to a news release. The exhibit will open Nov. 13 at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
Eligible artists may submit two pieces for the exhibit jurying in painting, print/drawing, mixed media, craft/wall hangings, photography, digital art and sculpture. The pieces that are entered must have been created between 2020 and 2022. Digital images, not original pieces, are submitted for the jurying process.
To be eligible to enter the exhibition, artists must be 18 years of age or older and maintain a permanent domicile in West Virginia. Exceptions to this requirement are made for students and military personnel who have West Virginia resident status and a home address in the state. Entrants must be listed on the West Virginia Artists Registry or must submit information for the registry along with the submissions for this exhibition. To register, submit a CD/DVD or USB memory stick with six examples of current work to the department by the exhibition’s entry date.
The department will present three awards for the exhibition. The Best of Show/Purchase Award will receive $1,000. Second place will receive $500, and third place will receive $250.
