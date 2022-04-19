ELEANOR, W.Va. — The West Virginia Food Truck Festival returns Saturday for its fourth installment at Eleanor Park & Fair Grounds in Putnam County.
This year’s festival features 15 food trucks, offering a variety of flavors ranging from the sweet to the savory and everything in between.
Putnam County Chamber of Commerce president Ashley Alford Glance said, “We’ve got all kinds of food trucks coming in bringing all kinds of food. A couple of them serve the same thing, but mostly it’s all very different.”
Admission to the festival is free.
“You only have to spend money on your food,” Glance said.
The festival also features live music, including performances by “The Voice” contestant Holly Forbes, singer Kate Boytek and the Jason Mays Band.
The West Virginia Food Truck Festival begins at noon Saturday.
