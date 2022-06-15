LOGAN — The City of Logan’s annual West Virginia Freedom Festival will run Tuesday-Saturday, June 21-25.
During the planning phase of this year’s festival, city officials decided to offer it a week earlier than usual because Charleston is restarting its Sternwheel Regatta event during the week of the Fourth of July.
As with previous years, this year’s festival will feature carnival attractions provided by Buckhannon-based company Gambill Amusements. Music entertainment aside from local artists will include Kaitlyn Boytek, Morgan White, Easton Corbin, Foreigner tribute band Double Vision, who are returning to to the festival for their third year, Heart tribute band Bad Animals and Locash.
Representing the Freedom Festival as queen this year is Maloree Reed.
The complete schedule for the 2022 West Virginia Freedom Festival is:
Tuesday, June 21
5:45 p.m. — Prayer on the main stage
6 p.m. — Carnival and select booth vendors open; Buford the Bear starts; Rock Wall opens
6 p.m. — Brayden Williamson on the main stage
8:30-10 p.m. — Hutchinson Brothers on the main stage
6-10 p.m. — Music and karaoke at the State Building lot with Sam Rose
Wednesday, June 22 — West Virginia Night
5 p.m. — Crowning of the Freedom Festival Fundraising Queens
5:45 p.m. — Prayer on the main stage; Gold Rush Gem Sifting and rock wall open
6-10 p.m. — Music and karaoke at the State Building lot with Sam Rose
6 p.m. — Booths and carnival open; Scraps the Clown downtown all evening
6 p.m. — Kaitlyn Boytek with Freedom Street Band on main stage
6 p.m. — Royal Legacy Circus First Show on Honaker Funeral Home lot
6 p.m. — Professor Bubble Maker Show at McCormick’s
6 p.m. — Buford the Bear; Stilt Walker Juggler/Balloon Maker (strolling act)
7:30 p.m. — VIP meet and greet with Easton Corbin (invite only)
8 p.m. — Professor Bubble Maker Show at McCormick’s
8 p.m. — Buford the Bear; Stilt Walker Juggler/Balloon Maker (strolling act)
8:30-10 p.m. — Easton Corbin on the main stage
10 p.m. — Professor Bubble Maker Show at McCormick’s
10 p.m. — Buford the Bear; Stilt Walker Juggler/Balloon Maker (strolling act)
Thursday, June 23
5:45 p.m. — Prayer on the main stage; Gold Rush Gem Sifting and rock wall open
6-10 p.m. — Music and karaoke at the State Building lot with Sam Rose
6 p.m. — Booths and carnival open; Scraps the Clown downtown all evening
6 p.m. — Hair Supply on the main stage
6 p.m. — Royal Legacy Circus first show on Honaker Funeral Home lot
6 p.m. — Professor Bubble Maker Show at McCormick’s
6 p.m. — Buford the Bear; Stilt Walker Juggler/Balloon Maker (strolling act)
8 p.m. — Royal Legacy second show on Honaker Funeral Home lot
8 p.m. — Professor Bubble Maker Show at McCormick’s
8 p.m. — Buford the Bear; Stilt Walker Juggler/Balloon Maker (strolling act)
8:30 p.m. — Double Vision Foreigner Tribute Band on main stage
10 p.m. — Professor Bubble Maker Show at McCormick’s
10 p.m. — Buford the Bear; Stilt Walker Juggler/Balloon Maker (strolling act)
Friday, June 24
5:45 p.m. — Prayer on the main stage; Gold Rush Gem Sifting and rock wall open
6-10 p.m. — Music and karaoke at the State Building lot with Sam Rose
6 p.m. — Booths and carnival open; Scraps the Clown downtown all evening
6 p.m. — Audio Outlaws on the main stage
6 p.m. — Royal Legacy Circus first show on Honaker Funeral Home lot
6 p.m. — Professor Bubble Maker Show at McCormick’s
6 p.m. — Buford the Bear; Stilt Walker Juggler/Balloon Maker (strolling act)
7:30 p.m. — Wrestling on Main Street parking lot with special guest
8 p.m. — Royal Legacy Circus second show on Honaker Funeral Home lot
8 p.m. — Professor Bubble Maker Show at McCormick’s
8 p.m. — Buford the Bear; Stilt Walker Juggler/Balloon Maker (strolling act)
8:30 p.m. — Bad Animals Heart Tribute Band on the main stage
10 p.m. — Professor Bubble Maker Show at McCormick’s
10 p.m. — Buford the Bear; Stilt Walker Juggler/Balloon Maker (strolling act)
Saturday, June 25
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — West Virginia Freedom Festival Car Cruise-In on Main Street parking lot (contact Chopper’s Barber Shop for more information; music provided by DJ Sam Rose)
3 p.m. — Royal Legacy Circus first show on Honaker Funeral Home lot for Cruise-In participants
4:45 p.m. — Prayer on the main stage; Gold Rush Gem Sifting and rock wall open
5 p.m. — Kaitlyn Boytek on the main stage
6-10 p.m. — Music and karaoke at the State Building lot with Sam Rose
6 p.m. — Booths and carnival open; Scraps the Clown downtown all evening
6 p.m. — Morgan White on the main stage
6 p.m. — Royal Legacy Circus second show on Honaker Funeral Home lot
6 p.m. — Professor Bubble Maker Show at McCormick’s
6 p.m. — Buford the Bear; Stilt Walker Juggler/Balloon Maker (strolling act)
7:30 p.m. — Military salute on the main stage
8 p.m. — Royal Legacy Circus third show on Honaker Funeral Home lot
8 p.m. — Professor Bubble Maker Show at McCormick’s
8 p.m. — Buford the Bear; Stilt Walker Juggler/Balloon Maker (strolling act)
8:30 p.m. — Locash on the main stage
10 p.m. — Professor Bubble Maker Show at McCormick’s
10 p.m. — Buford the Bear; Stilt Walker Juggler/Balloon Maker (strolling act)
10 p.m. — Royal Legacy last show on Honaker Funeral Home lot
10:15 p.m. — Fireworks shot from both hospital hill and water towers