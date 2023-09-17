The theme of the West Virginia Herb Association’s 31st annual fall conference will be “Our Herbal Roots.”
Set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at WVU Jackson’s Mill Conference Center near Weston, West Virginia, the conference’s keynote speaker will be past WVHA president, owner of Parkersburg’s Mother Earth Foods and master herbalist Dave Hawkins, who will speak about using traditional herbs in the modern world.
Other topics and presentations will include tree identification and their uses and potential toxicity when using medicinal herbs, and WVHA President Eve Von Deck will also teach a class on harvesting and processing medicinal roots.
“When we talk about herbal medicines, we also stress safety,” Von Deck said. “We strive to make the general public aware that they have a homegrown organization of experts they can access to improve their knowledge of herbs.”
The conference will also feature an herbal snack contest, local and regional vendors, a seed swap, plant walks and a presentation on creating a medicine bag. More information on the fall conference may be found online at https://www.wvherbassociation.org/. Cost is $25 for the public and $20 for WVHA members. Children younger than 12 are free with a paid adult. Each year the WVHA presents a fall conference and a spring gathering; everyone is welcome, and the events are open to the public.
“Anybody who’s interested, come and join us for the day; if you don’t want to join, that’s no problem,” Von Deck said. “Just come and enjoy our company; we have sharing sessions and all sorts of different presenters.”
In 1992, three women, Dot Montgillion, Myra Bonhage Hale and Nona Conley, founded the WVHA, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization whose mission is to promote the ethical and environmentally sound propagation, cultivation, harvest and use of herbs in West Virginia, according to Von Deck, providing a forum for those interested in herbs by creating opportunities for members to get to know one another, share knowledge and experience and build community, she said.
With more than 400 members throughout the state, the WVHA is accepting new members, welcoming like-minded individuals who want to further their education in the field of herbal medicine, cooking with herbs, plant propagation, gardening, wild foods, native plants and trees and crafts, Von Deck said.
“Many people in West Virginia don’t realize they have extremely knowledgeable people who live here, and they may be a neighbor who’s right down the road,” Von Deck said. “They don’t realize they can get extra help from us.”
There is also a public WVHA Facebook group with more than 1,300 members, https://www.facebook.com/groups/httpswww.wvherbassociation.org, where members can ask questions and share information, according to WVHA Secretary Jennifer Geib.
“People on the Facebook group join so they can get more knowledge about herbs,” Geib said. “The members on the Facebook group who are herbalists are out working in their fields and working in their yards. This is a hands-on organization.”
Having worked as an herbalist for many years, Von Deck does not see as many clients now, though she still concerns herself with herbal medicine and its safety.
“Herbalists generally try to medicate themselves, rather than take antibiotics or something that’s given from the doctor,” Von Deck said. “There are so many antibiotics that grow right in your yard. If you don’t use herbicide sprays, you can pick a salad from some of the herbs on your lawn and it has many medicinal values — not just culinary.”
Von Deck teaches her clients how to make their own medicines and how to grow herbs with the proper soil, light and water requirements. She and her husband moved to Monroe County about a year ago, and she said she’s hoping to get some classes started there as well as teach classes out of her home. She’s planting herbal teaching gardens and often makes tinctures and salves using organic methods.
“If you’re an herbalist, you can suggest things you would take if you were in their situation, and you can teach them how to make their own herbal medicines, which I do,” Von Deck said. “I can get people recommendations to other herbalists that might specialize in something and places where they can procure herbs, either from local growers or organic growers.”
Ginseng, goldenseal, echinacea and elderberry are some of the most well-known native herbs in West Virginia that also have medicinal properties; many are antimicrobial, antibacterial and antiviral that can be used to treat colds, the flu and more illnesses.
Unfortunately, Von Deck said, ginseng and goldenseal harvests by people from out of state have depleted much of the natural supply, though many West Virginia-based herbalists and growers are more conscious of native herbs and trying to propagate them to increase the population.
“A lot of the people who are harvesting for the first time don’t realize they will take a whole stand of herbs and not leave any for someone else who might come along,” Von Deck said. “A group of herbalists, if they went out into the woods, would harvest maybe a tenth of a group of herbs and make sure the rest is viable and healthy. If they can do anything to improve the health of the wild herb, they do, and they try not to disturb its area too much.”
Von Deck’s grandmother was an herbalist who treated people using primarily mushrooms and herbs, and she passed on her knowledge.
“She trained me as an herbalist, and I learned from other herbalists by joining the organization,” she said. “We love to give away information. Don’t hoard your knowledge; make sure everybody gets it. I like to teach and share with other people.”
In addition to being WVHA secretary, Geib has been a member since 2021 and is also working as the group’s historian. Since she was a child, Geib has loved being outdoors, learning more about the natural world around her. Geib first studied Chinese herbs before getting into American herbs about 15 years ago.
Though she does not have her own practice, Geib is an herbalist and has extensive gardens at her home, which include a variety of plants and herbs, such as violets — a native plant — comfrey, rosemary and many more, most of which have medicinal properties; violet leaves are lymphatic, and salves made from comfrey are used on superficial injuries, like burns.
Plants produce what people need, so people need to support the plants, Geib said, and a good place to start is by identifying what’s around you.
“Thinking of what’s coming up in your yard, if you can identify the plants around you, they can support you,” she said. “I give away things when people need them; I do a lot of salves, and I try to use the herbs that are in my yard or that I’ve grown.”
Geib offered advice for those interested in getting started with growing and harvesting herbs: Plant identification books, field guides and online courses are a wonderful place to start.
“There’s a lot of people within this organization who teach classes; there’s nothing like learning from a person,” she said. “There are many herbalists teaching online now, and I recommend someone search and talk to the organization to find out which one feels right. Feeling is important with learning about herbs.”
It’s also important to reference Latin names of plants where possible, Geib said, because throughout the hills and hollers of Appalachia, the common names might change.
“If you are in commerce, you need to use those names, but (if) you go into the backwoods of any place in Appalachia they have their own name,” Geib said. “Between my neighborhood and your neighborhood, the common name might change.”
Geib said her favorite aspect of the WVHA is the people, many of whom are not just herbalists and growers, but who are nurses, doctors, professors, naturalists, gardeners, farmers and in the forestry and alternative medicine industries. Though an active organization, she said the WVHA needs new, younger members.
“They are multi-talented, Renaissance people who know so much,” she said. “They’re all really caring, and of course, everybody is into plants; everybody uses herbs in one way or the other, to some degree. There are so many people who live in different areas, and they all come together for these gatherings and conferences.”
The organization is also open to donations and corporate and small-business sponsors. Memberships are $20 for individuals; $30 for families and $50 for business memberships.
A member of the organization almost since the beginning, Von Deck said she loves furthering her education and learning something new almost every day.
“You meet interesting people right here in West Virginia,” she said. “They are a pool of knowledge that many people don’t realize they can access. It’s just wonderful to be part of the organization.”