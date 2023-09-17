The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The theme of the West Virginia Herb Association’s 31st annual fall conference will be “Our Herbal Roots.”

Set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at WVU Jackson’s Mill Conference Center near Weston, West Virginia, the conference’s keynote speaker will be past WVHA president, owner of Parkersburg’s Mother Earth Foods and master herbalist Dave Hawkins, who will speak about using traditional herbs in the modern world.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you