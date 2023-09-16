The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities. The Humanities Council budgets over $800,000 for grants and programs each year. A variety of grants are offered to nonprofit organizations that support educational programming.

Humanities Council minigrants support projects that request $2,000 or less, including small projects, single events, lectures, small museum exhibits, consultation needs, and planning for more complex projects.

