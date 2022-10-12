The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Exterior of the Cabell County Public Library main branch on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Careers as a forest ranger, medic and history teacher come together with spice and wit in Richard Hartman’s new book “A Night in the Woods: And Other Absurdities of Life.”

Hartman will sign copies of his book at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Cabell County Public Library on 9th Street in Huntington.

