HUNTINGTON — Careers as a forest ranger, medic and history teacher come together with spice and wit in Richard Hartman’s new book “A Night in the Woods: And Other Absurdities of Life.”
Hartman will sign copies of his book at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Cabell County Public Library on 9th Street in Huntington.
True-life stories, some stranger than fiction, are woven together, punctuated by limerick-like poems that will coax smiles and occasionally a hearty laugh in this literary debut by a Mark Twain aficionado.
Noted West Virginia author and writing coach Colleen Anderson says of Hartman’s collection: “With wit, grace and a gift for laugh-out-loud metaphor, Richard Hartman offers well-crafted, generous tales.”
Hartman himself boasts that Daisy the dog called the book “Better than eating grass.”
"A Night in the Woods," is 134 pages and sells for $12.95.
