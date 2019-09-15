NEW YORK, N.Y. — Poets & Writers announced earlier this year that the winners of the 2019 Maureen Egen Writers Exchange Award are Jonathan Bolt for poetry and Lydia A. Cyrus for fiction.
The award aims to provide promising writers a network for professional advancement. Each year, Poets & Writers selects one state and invites writers from that jurisdiction to apply for the Writers Exchange Award. For 2019, West Virginia was chosen.
In October, Bolt and Cyrus will travel to New York City, all expenses paid, and representatives of Poets & Writers will accompany them on a round of visits with agents, editors, authors and others to gain insight and advice as well as to establish professional contacts.
Bolt is a graduate of Concord College (now University), with a B.A. in English with an emphasis on Literature. He has won the Sherwood Anderson Award for Short Fiction and his poems have appeared in the Bluestone Review and Clinch Mountain Review. He spends as much time as he is able walking in the forests and hills of his home state, looking for inspiration for the next poem.
Lydia A. Cyrus is a writer and poet from Huntington. Her work has been featured in Thoreau's Rooster, Adelaide Literary Magazine, the Albion Review, Catfish Creek, and Luna Luna Magazine. She lives and works in Huntington where she spends her time being politically active and volunteering. She is a proud mountain woman who strives to make positive change in Appalachia. You can usually find her walking around the woods and surrounding areas as she strives to find solitude in the natural world.
The judges also cited first runners-up Susan Sheppard (in poetry) and Natalie Sypolt (in fiction), and second runners-up Rachel A. Hicks (in poetry) and Sarah Abbott (in fiction).
Excerpts from the winning manuscripts can be found at at.pw.org/wexaward.