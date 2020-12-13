CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) raised a record $100,067 in 2020 to help children across the state dealing with crisis in the family.
“While this year has been challenging for everyone, it has been especially difficult for children in need of adoption and families in crisis,” said Traci Nelson, president of OMEGA, in a news release. “We are very thankful that our convenience store and independent grocery members were able to raise a record amount to assist the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia in helping our most vulnerable populations.”
The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association held the Jan Vineyard Charity Golf Outing in September to raise funds. Vineyard, the longtime director of OMEGA, was an advocate for causes supporting West Virginia’s children.
“The pandemic has only intensified the problems facing families in crisis, and thousands of West Virginia children are in need of adoption,” said Mary White, chief operating officer of the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, in the release. “We are very appreciative of OMEGA for supporting this effort, the proceeds of which will go directly to improving the lives of state children and families.”
White said funds will be used for the organization’s assistance programs, which include emergency child shelters, foster care, adoption support, mentoring, early intervention and numerous other family support programs.
More than $2.8 million has been raised by OMEGA since 2003 for this and other efforts to help West Virginia children.