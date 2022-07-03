CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) raised $93,203 during its Every Child Deserves a Loving Home Mother’s Day Campaign to help children across the state dealing with crisis in the family.
“Given all West Virginia and our nation has been through over the past two years, it’s amazing to see this incredible spirit of generosity and desire to help children in need of adoption and families in crisis,” said Traci Nelson, president of OMEGA. “We are very thankful that our convenience store members were able to raise this money to assist the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia in helping our most vulnerable populations.”
The multi-month campaign included the sale of brightly colored paper flowers at nearly 350 OMEGA-member convenience and grocery stores across West Virginia.
The group also held its Jan Vineyard Children’s Charity Golf Outing in May and raised $52,345 for Children’s Home Society as well.
Mary White, chief operating officer of the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, said, “Our mission is to protect children and strengthen families. OMEGA provides the funding and other resources to help make a difference in the lives of thousands of children every year. They are committed to West Virginia’s most vulnerable and they make a difference in our communities statewide.”
White said funds will be used for the organization’s efforts to find foster and adoptive homes for children, to assist the emergency child shelters and to support its resource centers.
