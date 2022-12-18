CHARLESTON — Holidays are a time for joy, but it is important to take precautions for a safe and poison-free season. The West Virginia Poison Center offers these safety recommendations.
Button batteriesDisc, button, or coin batteries can be found in many items, such as toys, musical cards and books, remote controls, and ornaments. These batteries are extremely dangerous and can cause severe injury or death if swallowed. Make sure all items that children play with have secured battery compartments, such as a battery area that requires a screwdriver to open. Keep all products containing accessible batteries up and away from children and pets.
Small magnetsSome toys and novelty items (such as magnetic building sets, magnetic tiles, and magnetic sculptures) contain small, powerful magnets that can cause serious injury if swallowed. Avoid purchasing toys or desk accessories with magnets if there are young children in the home.
Water absorbing balls or beads
Becoming popular in the last several years are toys that absorb water and expand, such as water absorbing balls or beads. Most of these items are colorful and intriguing to children. These items can become dangerous if a child or pet ingests them. Avoid purchasing beads or balls that expand to larger than pea size. Keep unexpanded beads up and out of reach of small children.
Save the West Virginia Poison Center number: 1-800-222-1222.
Call the medical experts at the West Virginia Poison Center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, even during the holidays, if a potential poisoning occurs. Do not wait for symptoms to appear.
The West Virginia Poison Center provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention and educational resources to West Virginians 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The WVPC is staffed by nurses, pharmacists and physicians with special training in treatment of poisonings.
