GLENVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia Trappers Association will hold its annual spring fur auction and rendezvous from March 6-8 at the Gilmer County Recreation Center, 1365 Sycamore Run Road in Glenville, West Virginia.
Vendors will be present throughout the weekend. Consignment for finished fur, roots, deer horns and more begins at 9 a.m. Friday, March 6.
The Board of Directors Meeting will be 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. Consignment for finished fur continues through Saturday, March 7, beginning at 9 a.m. Raw fur will be consigned Sunday, March 8, from 9-11 a.m with an auction at 1 p.m.
For more information, call Briana Frederick at 304-997-1863 or visit www.wvtrappers.com.