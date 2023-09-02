The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Scholarships are available for the 48th annual West Virginia Youth Environmental Conference, scheduled for Oct. 6-8 at Cacapon Resort State Park in Morgan County.

Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Youth Environmental Program, the conference is open to youth ages 13-18 and their chaperones at no cost with a scholarship. Scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Once all scholarships have been allotted, participants can still register at a cost of $200 each.

