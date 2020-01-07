CHARLESTON — Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, formerly Underground Cinema, is the West Virginia International Film Festival’s year-round independent theater that hosts feature films, special events, panel discussions and more.
It will feature a new lineup of films in 2020. Continuing with standard programming, monthly screenings will include Movies that Matter Monday, West Virginia Wednesdays, special monthly Feature Films and more.
For Movie That Matter Monday showings in January, “One Woman, One Vote” will be screened at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13, 20 and 27.
The PBS documentary is a sweeping look at the women’s suffrage movement, from Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s famous Seneca Falls call to arms to the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women voting rights.
Narrated by actress Susan Sarandon, the documentary features historical photos and video clips of the suffrage movement, as well as a number of historians who provide needed context.
The West Virginia Wednesday feature for the month will be “Feast of the Seven Fishes,” screening at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 and 15. In it, Fairmont-born filmmaker Robert Tinnell brings the story of his childhood back to where it all began. “Feast of the Seven Fishes” was filmed in Marion County, including Rivesville and Fairmont.
On Dec. 23, 1983, just days before Christmas, the Oliverio family readies their Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian tradition stretching back to the old country of Calabria. Amidst the preparations, Tony Oliverio, a young man with big dreams and a bigger heart, wonders if he’ll find love this Christmas season or spend it alone with his loud and loving family.
“Waves” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursdays and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Set against the vibrant landscape of South Florida and featuring an ensemble of award-winning actors and breakouts alike, “Waves” traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family, led by a well-intentioned but domineering father, as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.
From director Trey Edward Shults, “Waves” is a heart-rending story about the universal capacity for compassion and growth even in the darkest of times.
“Parasite” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 5 p.m. Saturdays in January.
In “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho brings his singular mastery home to Korea in this pitch-black modern fairy tale.
In the film, the Park family is the picture of aspirational wealth and the Kim Family is rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household.
When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks.
Tickets for the screenings are $9 for adults and $5 for students.
A full schedule of programs and tickets are available at wviff.org.
The Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema is located under Taylor Books through the Annex Gallery or via the alley behind the building at 230 Capitol St. in Charleston.