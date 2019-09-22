HUNTINGTON — James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., president of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), is making his way across the state to share his school’s “Living Our Mission” campaign.
His most recent visit was to Huntington, where he visited with alumni and students to remind them of the campaign that encourages students, faculty, staff and alumni to involve themselves in community service projects and share the work they are doing throughout local communities and West Virginia.
Nemitz said he is committed to visiting students and alumni in other areas of the state to reiterate the importance those groups have to WVSOM.
"I feel I have a responsibility to go out and be connected to students and alumni throughout the state,” Nemitz said in a news release. "As president, I want to send the message that I care about these groups, and one of the ways you do that is by making the effort to be physically present."
While in the Huntington area, Nemitz attended an Alumni After Hours event, a networking dinner intended to connect with alumni in the area, on Sept. 18 at Le Bistro. Twelve alumni and three guests attended.
"When you do things like this, you not only create goodwill but you learn things about what is going on, and it is helpful for me in understanding what is working and what isn’t working," Nemitz said.
WVSOM educates osteopathic physicians for primary care medicine in rural areas. For more information, visit www.wvsom.edu.