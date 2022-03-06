Populations of monarch butterflies have declined by close to 90% over the past decade and a half. Biologists believe a lack of small farms, coupled with widespread herbicide use, are suppressing the milkweed plants the species’ caterpillars depend on for food.
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University 4-H has opened a World Butterfly Day Species Design Contest to youth ages 5-18 statewide.
“The contest was created in honor of World Butterfly Day, which is March 14,” said WVSU 4-H Extension Agent Tiffany Ward in a news release. “West Virginia’s state butterfly, the monarch, has declined in population over the years due to the elimination of its host plant, milkweed.
This contest is a creative way to encourage participants to learn about different types of butterflies and the importance of pollinators.”
More than 1,200 youths have entered the competition so far to research butterflies and design their own species.
The contest closes March 10, with the entries being judged by WVSU, the National Park Service and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
The winning individual will receive a butterfly kit with binoculars, a port-a-bug enclosure and a butterfly bandana, while their classroom or youth group will receive books, field guides, puppets and a magnetic life cycle.
