INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University Extension Services’ Agriculture and Natural Resources team will host a Garden Calendar Workshop Thursday, Jan. 19, as part of their Community Garden Workshop Series.

This workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. in room 109 of The Dr. Hazo W. Carter Jr. Integrated Research and Extension Building on WVSU’s campus.

