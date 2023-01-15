INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University Extension Services’ Agriculture and Natural Resources team will host a Garden Calendar Workshop Thursday, Jan. 19, as part of their Community Garden Workshop Series.
This workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. in room 109 of The Dr. Hazo W. Carter Jr. Integrated Research and Extension Building on WVSU’s campus.
Participants of this workshop will be putting together plans for their very own home garden with help and professional advice from the WVSU Agriculture and Natural Resources team. Participants will be making full garden calendars and will have the help of the team in subjects including planting, transplanting, harvesting, home garden spacing, landscaping, and any other questions that may arise in relation to at-home gardening, growing, and care of vegetables and flowers.
All calendars and materials will be provided by the WVSU Extension ANR team and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Oasis grant with which they are funded. Participants will be making their own calendars and garden plans to take home for personal use.
The Community Garden Workshop Series was made to promote the usage of gardening resources and agricultural sciences, and will be held the third Thursday of each month through October. Participants of these workshops will learn proper gardening, planting, harvesting, and garden profit techniques while also participating in the planting of a large-scale community garden planned for next year’s use.
These workshops are part of a federally funded grant provided by the USDA NRCS. All 13 workshops are free to attend and are available for any West Virginia community member.
