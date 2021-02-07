MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2020 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are the students from Cabell, Wayne and Putnam counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio.
GRADUATES
CABELL
CULLODEN: James Holstein, Public Administration.
HUNTINGTON: Dean Cornell, Finance; Jennifer Greer, Nursing; Darian Leftwich, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS; Matthew Molina, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Coby Roland, Criminology.
PUTNAM
HURRICANE: Jeffrey Boggess, Advertising & Public Relations; Luke Lago, Mechanical Engineering; Adam Lambert, Horticulture; Andrea Lannom, Integrated Marketing Communications; Evan McLaughlin, Chemistry; Tristan Moore, English; Fletcher Olson, Acting; Matthew Whitwer, Chemical Engineering; Codie Wingo, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Grace Wolpert, Agroecology.
NITRO: Chelsey Harrison, Management.
RED HOUSE: Amanda Smith, Religious Studies.
SCOTT DEPOT: Ali Chambers, Integrated Marketing Communications; Ryan Daly, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Lillian Dearing, Psychology; Madison Gray, Global Supply Chain Management; Maddy Murphy, Psychology.
WINFIELD: Noah Kessler, Civil Engineering.
WAYNE
DUNLOW: Rebecca Stearns, Human Nutrition and Foods.
LAVALETTE: Dalton Thompson, Mechanical Engineering.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
CABELL
BARBOURSVILLE: Raven Forshee, Biology; Grace Kinder, Accounting, Finance; Chyanne Morrison, Public Health; John Swanson, Civil Engineering.
BRANCHLAND: Kiley McCoy, Social Work.
HUNTINGTON: Abby Bauer, Landscape Architecture; Campbell Gibbs, General Business; Elizabeth Gould, Pre-Nursing; Mary Madeline Gould, Advertising & Public Relations; Isaac Hunter, Political Science; Andrew Legg, Management; Spencer Mays, Aerospace Engineering; Carter Newman, Economics; Davis Porterfield, Undecided; Katherine Sauvageot, Exercise Physiology; Hannah Spence, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Ashley Spivey, Human Performance & Health; Hannah Sullivan, Forensic Examiner; Lauren Young, Biochemistry.
MILTON: Mitchell Klein, Forest Resources Management; Seth Mitchell, Journalism; Megan Skean, Political Science; Sienna Weeks, Ceramics.
ONA: Jacob Karimpour, Music Performance: Instrumental; Carlee Lusher, Engineering Track 3; Hunter Shockey, Marketing.
SALT ROCK: Andrea Mccomas, Criminology.
PUTNAM
BUFFALO: Emily Reilly, Accounting.
CULLODEN: Hannah Clatworthy, Public Health; Grace Hall, Political Science.
ELEANOR: Haley Nutter, Pre-Business.
HURRICANE: Lauren Adams, Nursing; Jeffrey Boggess, Advertising & Public Relations; Ryan Brown, General Business; Sydney Cain, Pre-Nursing; Michael Carte, Non-Degree; Conner Fowler, Finance; Jack Fuentes, Accounting, Finance; Anna Gordon, Finance; Nathaniel James, Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources; Jeremiah Jordan, International Studies; Jacob King, Biology; Kryzstof Kudlak, Computer Science; Adam Lambert, Horticulture; Sara Lusher, Environmental Geoscience; Madison Mawyer, Health and Well-Being; Colin McEldowney, Biology; Kaden McEldowney, Computer Engineering; Brooklyn Milam, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders; Alyssa Mize, Engineering Track 2; Nicholas Muto, Marketing; Manan Parikh, Engineering Track 1; Malia Sayavong, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders; Jenna Sergent, Social Work; Miranda Signorelli, Psychology; Hannah Sims, Music Education; Halle Stewart, Social Work; Rachel Stump, Finance; Sophie Trosclair, Elementary Education; Natalie Watson, Psychology; Robert Webster, Computer Science; Madylin Weeks, Marketing; Sarah Westfall, Biomedical Engineering; Matthew Whitwer, Chemical Engineering.
POCA: Alex Francis, Geology; Karissa Keech, Nursing.
SCOTT DEPOT: Trey Bennett, Biology; Samantha Boggess, Elementary Education; Emily Bryant, Landscape Architecture; Joseph Burchett, Exercise Physiology; Lillian Dearing, Psychology; Michael Farha, Aerospace Engineering; Madison Gray, Global Supply Chain Management; Emily Hudson, Nursing; Lauren Hudson, Nursing; Matthew Hudson, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Divija Kottapalli, Biomedical Engineering; Hannah Nunley, Advertising & Public Relations; Madison Satterfield, Human Performance & Health; Emma Stoops, Elementary Education; Brooke Welch, Mechanical Engineering.
WINFIELD: Nais Acevedo, Marketing; Ainslee Batt, Graphic Design; Aaron Cobb, Economics; Phillip Englund, Exercise Physiology; Madison Martin, Communication Studies; Evan McCray, Exercise Physiology; Lauren Pauley, English.
WAYNE
CEREDO: Reece Stevenson, Engineering Track 1.
DUNLOW: Rebecca Stearns, Human Nutrition and Foods.
HUNTINGTON: Sarah Ferry, Civil Engineering; Erica Harper, Exercise Physiology.
KENOVA: Alexandria Webb, English.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio: Karrah Parsons, Dance.
DEAN’S LIST
CABELL
BARBOURSVILLE: Madison Ayers, Exercise Physiology; Jarrett Childress, Exercise Physiology; Madalyn Comer, Health and Well-Being; Hannah Copenhaver, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders; Jordan McCoy, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Andrew Offutt, Psychology.
HUNTINGTON: Hannah Bledsoe, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders; Linda Bouchillon, Sport and Exercise Psychology; Hannah Bowman, Social Work; Alexandra Cornell, Dance; William Gatewood, General Arts and Sciences; Ahleeyah Jackson, Exercise Physiology; Maggie Lafear, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Caroline Massie, Exercise Physiology; Abigail Minihan, Environmental, Soil & Water Sciences; Shamil Patel, Aerospace Engineering; Coby Roland, Criminology; Savannah Sakhai, Chemical Engineering; Dakota Sanders, Biomedical Engineering; Emily Whalen, Forensic Chemistry.
MILTON: Bethany Harshbarger, Sport Management; Alec Phelps, Biology.
ONA: Samantha Cogar, Engineering Track 3; Matthew Henson, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Joseph Sullivan, Computer Science.
PUTNAM
BUFFALO: John Booth, Energy Land Management; Haleigh Casto, English.
CULLODEN: Ethan Barrett, Mechanical Engineering; Joseph Snyder, Finance.
ELEANOR: Rowen Samms, Athletic Training.
FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Ethan Hutchinson, Mechanical Engineering; Jonathan Kennedy, Sports and Adventure Media; Rachel Midkiff, Biology.
HURRICANE: Jenna Adams, Industrial Engineering; Alik Assi, Neuroscience; Lindsey Beane, Marketing; Annmarie Bevins, Elementary Education; Megan Bevins, Journalism; Jacqueline Bonar, Advertising & Public Relations; Callen Bostic, Exercise Physiology; Peyton Burford, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising; Samantha Cain, Exercise Physiology; Christian Casto, Business; Kyle Casto, Aerospace Engineering; Madeline Dawson, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Evan Dearing, Industrial Engineering; Carson Diehl, Advertising & Public Relations; Nathaniel Dunham, Biology; Karlee Edwards, Elementary Education; Braxton Gatens, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Dalton Geter, Aerospace Engineering; Madison Goff, Pre-Nursing; Mikayla Hill, Marketing; Jenna Holmes, Pre-Nursing; Carissa Lawhon, Nursing; Miya Lupashunski, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Maria Mace, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Christian Meffert, Journalism; Tristan Moore, English; Natalie Neville, Exercise Physiology; Aaron Parker, Sports and Adventure Media; Alexa Powell, Pre-Immunlgy & Medical Mcrblgy; Danielle Ray, Nursing; Samuel Reeder, Psychology; Meghan Shaffer, Finance; Makenna Slack, Biomedical Engineering; Margaret Sorrells, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Jenna Thomas, Finance; Samuel White, Engineering Track 2; Glenn Whited, Economics; Dalton Young, Finance.
LEON: Dylan Richmond, Biology.
NITRO: Chelsey Harrison, Management.
POCA: Rachel Arnott, Sport and Exercise Psychology; Mark Casto, Finance; Makayla Grace, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Kelly Irvine, Agribusiness Management.
RED HOUSE: Lillian Byars, Environmental, Soil & Water Sciences; Dylan Jones, Engineering Track 1; Tyler Morlachetta, Environment and Energy Resources Management; Morgan Vannoy, Nursing.
SCOTT DEPOT: Erin Basham, Pre-Elementary Education; Margaret Bennett, Sport and Exercise Psychology; William Bowen, Biology; Patrick Diehl, Industrial Engineering; Alexis Dodson, Forensic and Investigative Science; Ryan Hogue, Music Education; Anthony Imperial, Civil Engineering; Ivy Keen, Psychology; Richard Smith, Exercise Physiology; Mackenzi Wiley, Criminology; Alexander Worrell, Political Science.
WINFIELD: Mackenzie Dotson, Health Informatics and Information Management; Jacob Durgin, Computer Science; Morgan Duty, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders; Brittany Gray, Biology; Valerie Gress, Elementary Education; Brandon Jividen, Marketing; Noah Kessler, Civil Engineering; Roy Kuhl, Sport and Exercise Psychology; Olivia Lavender, Pre-Education; Taylor Shreve, Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering; Elizabeth Zegeer, Human Nutrition and Foods.
WAYNE
CEREDO: Graeson Malashevich, Exercise Physiology.
HUNTINGTON: Rebecca Blatt, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising; Cambria Bowen, Journalism; Christopher Harper, Biomedical Engineering.