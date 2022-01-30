The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2021 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are students from the area.

GRADUATES

CABELL COUNTY

BARBOURSVILLE: Dustin Burnette, Geology.

CULLODEN: Jacob Straley, Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering.

HUNTINGTON: Elias Haikal, Safety Management; Hunter Herrenkohl, Finance; Amanda Hester, Communication Studies; Aaryn Johnson, English; Cason Kessinger, Sport Management; Zaccardi Muniz, Exercise Physiology; Katherine Sauvageot, Exercise Physiology; Hannah Spence, Communication Sciences and Disorders.

WAYNE COUNTY

LAVALETTE: Gregory Farley, Computer Engineering.

PRICHARD: Erin Fitzpatrick, Elementary Education/Advanced.

WAYNE: Ethan Cade, Environmental Geoscience.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

CABELL COUNTY

BARBOURSVILLE: Ashley Baker, Human Performance & Health; Andrew Offutt, Psychology; Layne Powell, Mechanical Engineering; John Swanson, Civil Engineering; William Turman, General Business; Marlana Walker, Health Informatics and Information Management.

BRANCHLAND: Kiley McCoy, Social Work.

HUNTINGTON: Rachael Bare, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Hannah Bledsoe, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Seth Glazer, Landscape Architecture; Elizabeth Gould, Nursing; Mary Madeline Gould, Advertising & Public Relations; Katherine Grimes, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Sophia Haddox, International Studies; Andrew Legg, Management; Emma Pittman, Pre-Nursing; Shawn Stephens, Chemical Engineering; Lauren Young, Biochemistry.

MILTON: Jacob Dial, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising; Ainsley Meadows; Alec Phelps, Biology; Megan Skean, Political Science.

ONA: Eliza Adkins, Psychology; Jacob Karimpour, Music Performance: Instrumental; Carlee Lusher, Cybersecurity.

WAYNE COUNTY

CEREDO: Reece Stevenson, Chemical Engineering.

HUNTINGTON: Mason Earl, Public Health; Sarah Ferry, Civil Engineering.

LAVALETTE: Kylie Saxton, Psychology.

WAYNE: Ethan Cade, Environmental Geoscience.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO

PROCTORVILLE: Benjamin Mattam, Biochemistry.

DEAN’S LIST

CABELL COUNTY

BARBOURSVILLE: Noah Adkins, Biology; Madalyn Comer, Health and Well-Being; Lauren Hess, Marketing; John Moore, Biology.

CULLODEN: James Slaughter, Psychology.

HUNTINGTON: Dylan Adkins-Castro, Finance; Abby Bauer, Landscape Architecture; London Bowen, Computer Science; Emma Conaway, Nursing; Charlotte Edmonds, Exercise Physiology; William Gatewood, Exercise Physiology; Campbell Gibbs, Economics; Matthew Hamer, Management; Ahleeyah Jackson, Exercise Physiology; Birke Jennings, Multidisciplinary Studies; Abigail Long, Neuroscience; Quin Nessel, History; Jackson Oxley, General Business; Shamil Patel, Aerospace Engineering; Davis Porterfield, Environment and Energy Resources Management; Raiven Scott, Exercise Physiology; Hannah Spence, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Luke Strieter, Landscape Architecture; Hannah Sullivan, Forensic Examiner; Emily Whalen, Forensic Chemistry.

MILTON: Mitchell Klein, Forest Resources Management; Regan Swan, Agribusiness Management; Sienna Weeks, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS.

ONA: Zach Black, Environmental Geoscience.

SALT ROCK: Kelsea Addis, Exercise Physiology; Andrea Mccomas, Criminology.

WAYNE COUNTY

HUNTINGTON: Rebecca Blatt, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising; Cambria Bowen, Journalism; Erica Harper, Exercise Physiology; Courtney Parsley, Multidisciplinary Studies.

KENOVA: Jack Jenkins, Biology; Richard Nester, General Business; William Reynolds, Engineering Track 1; Marian Sears, Advertising & Public Relations.

PRICHARD: Hunter Edwards, Biochemistry.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO

CHESAPEAKE: Karrah Parsons, Dance.

IRONTON: Brynn Davis, Healthcare Pathway.

