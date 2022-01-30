MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2021 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are students from the area.
GRADUATES
CABELL COUNTY
BARBOURSVILLE: Dustin Burnette, Geology.
CULLODEN: Jacob Straley, Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering.
HUNTINGTON: Elias Haikal, Safety Management; Hunter Herrenkohl, Finance; Amanda Hester, Communication Studies; Aaryn Johnson, English; Cason Kessinger, Sport Management; Zaccardi Muniz, Exercise Physiology; Katherine Sauvageot, Exercise Physiology; Hannah Spence, Communication Sciences and Disorders.
WAYNE COUNTY
LAVALETTE: Gregory Farley, Computer Engineering.
PRICHARD: Erin Fitzpatrick, Elementary Education/Advanced.
WAYNE: Ethan Cade, Environmental Geoscience.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
CABELL COUNTY
BARBOURSVILLE: Ashley Baker, Human Performance & Health; Andrew Offutt, Psychology; Layne Powell, Mechanical Engineering; John Swanson, Civil Engineering; William Turman, General Business; Marlana Walker, Health Informatics and Information Management.
BRANCHLAND: Kiley McCoy, Social Work.
HUNTINGTON: Rachael Bare, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Hannah Bledsoe, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Seth Glazer, Landscape Architecture; Elizabeth Gould, Nursing; Mary Madeline Gould, Advertising & Public Relations; Katherine Grimes, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Sophia Haddox, International Studies; Andrew Legg, Management; Emma Pittman, Pre-Nursing; Shawn Stephens, Chemical Engineering; Lauren Young, Biochemistry.
MILTON: Jacob Dial, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising; Ainsley Meadows; Alec Phelps, Biology; Megan Skean, Political Science.
ONA: Eliza Adkins, Psychology; Jacob Karimpour, Music Performance: Instrumental; Carlee Lusher, Cybersecurity.
WAYNE COUNTY
CEREDO: Reece Stevenson, Chemical Engineering.
HUNTINGTON: Mason Earl, Public Health; Sarah Ferry, Civil Engineering.
LAVALETTE: Kylie Saxton, Psychology.
WAYNE: Ethan Cade, Environmental Geoscience.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO
PROCTORVILLE: Benjamin Mattam, Biochemistry.
DEAN’S LIST
CABELL COUNTY
BARBOURSVILLE: Noah Adkins, Biology; Madalyn Comer, Health and Well-Being; Lauren Hess, Marketing; John Moore, Biology.
CULLODEN: James Slaughter, Psychology.
HUNTINGTON: Dylan Adkins-Castro, Finance; Abby Bauer, Landscape Architecture; London Bowen, Computer Science; Emma Conaway, Nursing; Charlotte Edmonds, Exercise Physiology; William Gatewood, Exercise Physiology; Campbell Gibbs, Economics; Matthew Hamer, Management; Ahleeyah Jackson, Exercise Physiology; Birke Jennings, Multidisciplinary Studies; Abigail Long, Neuroscience; Quin Nessel, History; Jackson Oxley, General Business; Shamil Patel, Aerospace Engineering; Davis Porterfield, Environment and Energy Resources Management; Raiven Scott, Exercise Physiology; Hannah Spence, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Luke Strieter, Landscape Architecture; Hannah Sullivan, Forensic Examiner; Emily Whalen, Forensic Chemistry.
MILTON: Mitchell Klein, Forest Resources Management; Regan Swan, Agribusiness Management; Sienna Weeks, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS.
ONA: Zach Black, Environmental Geoscience.
SALT ROCK: Kelsea Addis, Exercise Physiology; Andrea Mccomas, Criminology.
WAYNE COUNTY
HUNTINGTON: Rebecca Blatt, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising; Cambria Bowen, Journalism; Erica Harper, Exercise Physiology; Courtney Parsley, Multidisciplinary Studies.
KENOVA: Jack Jenkins, Biology; Richard Nester, General Business; William Reynolds, Engineering Track 1; Marian Sears, Advertising & Public Relations.
PRICHARD: Hunter Edwards, Biochemistry.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO
CHESAPEAKE: Karrah Parsons, Dance.
IRONTON: Brynn Davis, Healthcare Pathway.