MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2018 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are the students from Cabell, Putnam and Wayne counties.

GRADUATES

Cabell County

BARBOURSVILLE: Sam Chittum, Psychology; Hannah Coster, Psychology; Jenna Floyd, Environmental, Soil & Water Science; Brooklyn Thomas, Animal & Nutritional Sciences.

HUNTINGTON: Alex Davis, Industrial Engineering; Lauren Davis, Exercise Physiology; Rebecca Morgan, Integrated Marketing Comm; Amy Reynolds, Literacy Education.

ONA: Haley Neal, Psychology.

Putnam County

CULLODEN: Dominique Costantini, Psychology.

ELEANOR: Shelby Turley, Political Science.

HAMLIN: Katelyn Woodall, Journalism.

HURRICANE: Rachel Baker, Public Health; Zachary Coleman, Criminology; Sean Donovan, Wildlife & Fisheries Resources; Taylor Gilfilen, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jenna Humphreys, Design Studies; Nathan Joseph, Religious Studies, Philosophy; Ryan McLaughlin, Aerospace Engineering; Austin Miller, Hospitality & Tourism Management; Adam Perry, General Business; Gabrielle Portillo, Psychology, Biology; Nicholas Reeder, History; Arizona Steadman, Journalism.

LIBERTY: Erin Carnefix, Child Development & Family Studies.

NITRO: John Jones, Accounting; Kenny Stewart, Communication Studies.

RED HOUSE: John Harless, Animal & Nutritional Sciences.

SCOTT DEPOT: Emily Allred, Graphic Design; Ryan Anders, Geology; Patrick Fernandez, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Nick Harpold, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Gabrielle Harrah, Biology, Psychology; Morgan Skaggs, International Studies.

WINFIELD: Janice Whitt, Early Intervention/Early Childhood Special Education; Justin Williams, Exercise Physiology.

Wayne County

KENOVA: Matt Turner, Integrated Marketing Communications.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Cabell County

BARBOURSVILLE: Kaitlyn Berry, Psychology; Jenna Floyd, Environmental, Soil & Water Science; Grace Kinder, Accounting, Finance; Brooklyn Thomas, Animal & Nutritional Sciences; Timothy Thomas, Mechanical Engineering.

HUNTINGTON: Abby Bauer, Undecided; London Bowen, Engineering Track 3; Lauren Davis, Exercise Physiology; Adam Fleckenstein, Biology; Mary Madeline Gould, Advertising & Public Relations; Andrew Legg, Management; Spencer Mays, Aerospace Engineering; Carter Newman, Economics; Shamil Patel, Aerospace Engineering; Kylie Rhoton, Political Science; Yesenia Rodriguez, Philosophy; Savannah Sakhai, Chemical Engineering; Olivia Sauvageot, Marketing; Lauren Young, Biology.

MILTON: Bethann Flint, Chemistry; Madison Gray, Global Supply Chain Management; Mitchell Klein, Forest Resources Management.

ONA: Joseph Sullivan, Computer Science.

SALT ROCK: Andrea Mccomas, Criminology.

Putnam County

CULLODEN: Hannah Clatworthy, Public Health; Dominique Costantini, Psychology; Joseph Snyder, Business.

ELEANOR: Shelby Turley, Political Science.

FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Ethan Hutchinson, Engineering Track 1; Coen Preston, Nursing.

HURRICANE: Jenna Adams, Industrial Engineering; Lauren Adams, Nursing; Tyler Bayliss, Biology; Emmelia Braun, Biology; Ryan Brown, General Business; Emily Browning, Accounting; Kyle Casto, Aerospace Engineering; Riley Clay, Marketing; Zachary Coleman, Criminology; Jancee Crotts, Marketing; Nathaniel Dunham, Biology; Conner Fowler, Finance; Jack Fuentes, Accounting; Alexa Halkias, English; Kate Halkias, Psychology; Keaton Hendricks, Global Supply Chain Management; Teresa Hoang, Computer Science; Alley Jordan, Accounting; Jacob King, Biology; Kryzstof Kudlak, Engineering Track 1; Jeanna LaBarbara, Animal & Nutritional Sciences; Adam Lambert, Horticulture; Sara Lusher, Environmental Geoscience; Kaden McEldowney, Engineering Track 1; Nicholas Muto, Marketing; Haley O’Neal, Elementary Education; Nicholas Reeder, History; Samuel Reeder, Psychology; Jenna Sergent, Social Work; Emma Shaffer, Psychology; Miranda Signorelli, Exercise Physiology; Hannah Sims, Music Education; Halle Stewart, Social Work; Jenna Thomas, Finance; Robert Webster, Computer Science; Brent Zutaut, Exercise Physiology.

NITRO: Chelsey Harrison, Management; John Jones, Accounting.

POCA: Seth Fields, Agroecology; Alex Francis, Geology; Karissa Keech, Nursing.

RED HOUSE: Connor Fields, Biology.

SCOTT DEPOT: Margaret Bennett, Nursing; Trey Bennett, Biology; Samantha Boggess, Elementary Education; Katherine Bryant, Athletic Training; Joseph Burchett, Exercise Physiology; Coltin Gore, Accounting; Amanda Haynes, Pre-Nursing; Kendall Hill, Pre-Health Professions; Matthew Hudson, Immunology & Medical Microbiology; Anthony Imperial, Civil Engineering; Amal Khan, Psychology; Maddy Murphy, Psychology; Madison Satterfield, Human Performance & Health; Darcie Trotter, Dental Hygiene.

WINFIELD: Ainslee Batt, Advertising & Public Relations; Mackenzie Dotson, Health Informatics/Info Management; Morgan Duty, English; Phillip Englund, Exercise Physiology; Jessica Hartley, Industrial Engineering; Alexandra Kuhl, Elementary Education; Madison Martin, Communication Studies; Evan McCray, Exercise Physiology; Lauren Pauley, English/Secondary Education; Haldan Swain, General Business; Mallory Thomas, Hospitality & Tourism Management.

Wayne County

CEREDO: Graeson Malashevich, Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

KENOVA: Alexandria Webb, English.

DEAN’S LIST

Cabell County

BARBOURSVILLE: Chase Childress, Biology; Morgan Christian, Biochemistry; Dakota McCoy, Pre-Biology; John Swanson, Engineering Track 1.

BRANCHLAND: Kiley McCoy, Social Work.

HUNTINGTON: Hannah Bledsoe, Pre-Health Professions; Dean Cornell, Finance; Sophia Haddox, International Studies; Kaitlyn Hall, Graphic Design; Kathleen Korstanje, Sculpture; Caroline Massie, Exercise Physiology; Abigail Minihan, Environmental, Soil & Water Science; Coby Roland, Criminology; Katherine Sauvageot, Exercise Physiology.

MILTON: Bethany Harshbarger, Sport Management; Sara Lewis, Journalism; Seth Mitchell, Journalism; Alec Phelps, Biology; Shawn Stephens, Engineering Track 3; Christian Straub, Engineering Track 3.

ONA: Zach Black, Environmental Geoscience; Zachary Force, Engineering Track 2; Hayley Leggett, Pre-Nursing; Hunter Shockey, Marketing.

Putnam CountyBUFFALO: Haleigh Casto, Journalism.

CULLODEN: Ethan Barrett, Aerospace Engineering.

FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Rachel Midkiff, Biology; Deane Preston, Business.

HURRICANE: Alik Assi, Neuroscience; Abigail Baker, Engineering Track 1; Rachel Baker, Public Health; Lindsey Beane, Marketing; Jocelyn Bishop, Sport and Exercise Psychology; Jeffrey Boggess, Strategic Communications; Jacqueline Bonar, Advertising & Public Relations; John Carnell, Chemical Engineering; Marissa Carter, Biology; Madeline Dawson, Pre-Communication Science and Disorders; Evan Dearing, Industrial Engineering; Karlee Edwards, Elementary Education; Delaney Furr, History; Dalton Geter, Engineering Track 1; Anthony Halkias, Journalism; Madison Hebb, Strategic Communications; Emma Henry, Mathematics; Nathaniel James, Recreation, Parks & Tourism Resources; Grace Krisher, Pre-Communication Science and Disorders; Caroline Leadmon, Biochemistry; Mason LeMaster, Interactive Design for Media; Sarah Lipinski, Psychology; Branson Martin, Exercise Physiology; Adrianna McDaniel, Entrepreneurship & Innovation; Colin McEldowney, Biology; Kaylee McKenzie, Human Performance & Health; Jaxon Miller, History; Alec Neu, Physics; Sophie Northup, Interactive Design for Media; Abigail Osborne, Biomedical Engineering; Gabrielle Portillo, Psychology, Biology; Cameron Sexton, Undecided; Meghan Shaffer, Business; Makenna Slack, Biomedical Engineering; Margaret Sorrells, Pre-Communication Science and Disorders; Antonia Soto, Forensic & Investigative Science; Braden Stewart, Exercise Physiology; Haley Stewart, Human Performance & Health; Rachel Stump, Finance; Sophie Trosclair, Elementary Education; Conner Watts, Marketing; Madylin Weeks, Marketing; Matthew Whitwer, Chemical Engineering; Trevor Withrow, Finance; Kayla Yutzy, Human Nutrition & Foods.

LEON: Dylan Richmond, Biology.

LIBERTY: Erin Carnefix, Child Development & Family Studies.

POCA: Kelly Irvine, Agribusiness Management.

RED HOUSE: Trent Covert, Engineering Track 2; Alaina Smith, Agricultural & Extension Education.

SCOTT DEPOT: Emily Allred, Graphic Design; Evan Clay, Finance; Lillian Dearing, Psychology; Alexis Dodson, Forensic & Investigative Science; Samuel Estel, Finance; Matthew Hancock, Accounting; Ivy Keen, Psychology; Divija Kottapalli, Engineering Track 1; Jack Powers, Computer Engineering; Emma Stoops, Elementary Education; Brooke Welch, Engineering Track 1; Alexander Worrell, Political Science.

WINFIELD: Nais Acevedo, Marketing; Noah Barker, Multidisciplinary Studies; Jacob Durgin, Engineering Track 1; Michael Englund, Env & Energy Resources Management; Haley Gillispie, Criminology, Political Science; Valerie Gress, Elementary Education; Ryan Loughry, General Business; Taylor Shreve, Engineering Track 2; Cortney Stauffer, Exercise Physiology; Madison Thomas, Business.

Wayne CountyHUNTINGTON: Rebecca Blatt, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising; Sarah Ferry, Engineering Track 1; Justin Lucas, Engineering Track 3.

KENOVA: Marian Moore, Journalism.

LAVALETTE: Maryellen Marsh, Interior Design.

PRICHARD: Hunter Edwards, Biochemistry.

WAYNE: Ethan Cade, Geography.

