MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are students from the area.
GRADUATES
CABELL COUNTY
BARBOURSVILLE: Alex Blevins, Law; Allyson Burgess, Law; Coleton Carter, Marketing; Nick Cunningham, Business Administration; Raven Forshee, Biology; Elisabet Gudjonsdottir, Exercise Physiology; Grace Kinder, Accounting, Finance; Chyanne Morrison, Public Health.
HUNTINGTON: Hannah Bowman, Social Work; Caroline Massie, Exercise Physiology; Spencer Mays, Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Alice Means, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Abigail Minihan, Environmental, Soil & Water Sciences; Carter Newman, Economics; Kennedy Snider, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kristen Thompson, Nursing; Benjamin Vanston, Law; Cassie Weaver, Physical Therapy.
MILTON: Gabrielle Beam, Medicine; Bethany Harshbarger, Sport Management; George McPhail, Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering; Jonathan Petty, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Lexi Stines, Social Work.
ONA: Matthew Henson, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Hunter Shockey, Marketing; Joseph Sullivan, Computer Science.
SALT ROCK: Meredith Jobe, Criminology.
WAYNE COUNTY
HUNTINGTON: Christopher Harper, Biomedical Engineering.
KENOVA: Alexandria Webb, English.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO
IRONTON: Adam Rudmann, Dentistry.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
CABELL COUNTY
BARBOURSVILLE: Madalyn Comer, Health and Well-Being; Raven Forshee, Biology; Grace Kinder, Accounting, Finance; Chyanne Morrison, Public Health; Brooklyn Thomas, Nursing; William Turman, General Business.
BRANCHLAND: Kiley McCoy, Social Work.
HUNTINGTON: Abby Bauer, Landscape Architecture; Leo Earl, Pre-Sport Management; Elizabeth Gould, Pre-Nursing; Mary Madeline Gould, Advertising & Public Relations; Andrew Legg, Management; Spencer Mays, Aerospace Engineering; Davis Porterfield, Environment and Energy Resources Management; Chance Roberts, Theatre Design and Technology; Savannah Sakhai, Chemical Engineering; Katherine Sauvageot, Exercise Physiology; Kennedy Snider, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Hannah Spence, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Ashley Spivey, Human Performance & Health; Shawn Stephens, Chemical Engineering; Lauren Young, Biochemistry.
MILTON: Mitchell Klein, Forest Resources Management; Jonathan Petty, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Alec Phelps, Biology; Megan Skean, Political Science; Sienna Weeks, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS.
ONA: Jacob Karimpour, Music Performance: Instrumental; Carlee Lusher, Engineering Track 3; Joseph Sullivan, Computer Science.
SALT ROCK: Andrea Mccomas, Criminology.
WAYNE COUNTY
CEREDO: Reece Stevenson, Chemical Engineering.
HUNTINGTON: Christopher Harper, Biomedical Engineering.
KENOVA: Alexandria Webb, English.
DEAN’S LIST
CABELL COUNTY
BARBOURSVILLE: Noah Adkins, Biology; Madison Ayers, Exercise Physiology; Jarrett Childress, Exercise Physiology; Hannah Copenhaver, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Lauren Hess, Marketing; Jordan McCoy, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Andrew Offutt, Psychology; John Swanson, Civil Engineering.
CULLODEN: James Slaughter, Psychology.
HUNTINGTON: Hannah Bledsoe, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders; Emilie Charles, Biology; Mary Cole, Pre-Forensic & Invstgtv Sci; Campbell Gibbs, Economics; Ahleeyah Jackson, Exercise Physiology; Birke Jennings, Music Industry; Jillian King, Biology; Koen Korstanje, Sculpture; Abigail Long, Pre-Physical Sciences; Shamil Patel, Aerospace Engineering; Dakota Sanders, Biomedical Engineering; Raiven Scott, Exercise Physiology; Luke Strieter, Landscape Architecture; Hannah Sullivan, Forensic Examiner; Demetrios Svingos, Engineering Track 1.
MILTON: Bethany Harshbarger, Sport Management; Sara Lewis, Advertising & Public Relations; George McPhail, Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering; Seth Mitchell, Journalism; Erica Stratton, Geography; Regan Swan, Agribusiness Management.
ONA: Zach Black, Environmental Geoscience; Hunter Shockey, Marketing.
SALT ROCK: Meredith Jobe, Criminology.
WAYNE COUNTY
CEREDO: Graeson Malashevich, Exercise Physiology.
HUNTINGTON: Rebecca Blatt, Fashion, Dress and Merchandising; Cambria Bowen, Journalism; Erica Harper, Exercise Physiology.
KENOVA: Marian Moore, Advertising & Public Relations.
LAVALETTE: Nakayla Elliott, Sport and Exercise Psychology.
PRICHARD: Hunter Edwards, Biochemistry.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO
COAL GROVE: Wesley Holliday, Graphic Design.