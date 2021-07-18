The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2021 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are students from the area.

GRADUATES

CABELL COUNTY

BARBOURSVILLE: Alex Blevins, Law; Allyson Burgess, Law; Coleton Carter, Marketing; Nick Cunningham, Business Administration; Raven Forshee, Biology; Elisabet Gudjonsdottir, Exercise Physiology; Grace Kinder, Accounting, Finance; Chyanne Morrison, Public Health.

HUNTINGTON: Hannah Bowman, Social Work; Caroline Massie, Exercise Physiology; Spencer Mays, Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Alice Means, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Abigail Minihan, Environmental, Soil & Water Sciences; Carter Newman, Economics; Kennedy Snider, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kristen Thompson, Nursing; Benjamin Vanston, Law; Cassie Weaver, Physical Therapy.

MILTON: Gabrielle Beam, Medicine; Bethany Harshbarger, Sport Management; George McPhail, Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering; Jonathan Petty, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Lexi Stines, Social Work.

ONA: Matthew Henson, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Hunter Shockey, Marketing; Joseph Sullivan, Computer Science.

SALT ROCK: Meredith Jobe, Criminology.

WAYNE COUNTY

HUNTINGTON: Christopher Harper, Biomedical Engineering.

KENOVA: Alexandria Webb, English.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO

IRONTON: Adam Rudmann, Dentistry.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

CABELL COUNTY

BARBOURSVILLE: Madalyn Comer, Health and Well-Being; Raven Forshee, Biology; Grace Kinder, Accounting, Finance; Chyanne Morrison, Public Health; Brooklyn Thomas, Nursing; William Turman, General Business.

BRANCHLAND: Kiley McCoy, Social Work.

HUNTINGTON: Abby Bauer, Landscape Architecture; Leo Earl, Pre-Sport Management; Elizabeth Gould, Pre-Nursing; Mary Madeline Gould, Advertising & Public Relations; Andrew Legg, Management; Spencer Mays, Aerospace Engineering; Davis Porterfield, Environment and Energy Resources Management; Chance Roberts, Theatre Design and Technology; Savannah Sakhai, Chemical Engineering; Katherine Sauvageot, Exercise Physiology; Kennedy Snider, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Hannah Spence, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Ashley Spivey, Human Performance & Health; Shawn Stephens, Chemical Engineering; Lauren Young, Biochemistry.

MILTON: Mitchell Klein, Forest Resources Management; Jonathan Petty, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Alec Phelps, Biology; Megan Skean, Political Science; Sienna Weeks, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS.

ONA: Jacob Karimpour, Music Performance: Instrumental; Carlee Lusher, Engineering Track 3; Joseph Sullivan, Computer Science.

SALT ROCK: Andrea Mccomas, Criminology.

WAYNE COUNTY

CEREDO: Reece Stevenson, Chemical Engineering.

HUNTINGTON: Christopher Harper, Biomedical Engineering.

KENOVA: Alexandria Webb, English.

DEAN’S LIST

CABELL COUNTY

BARBOURSVILLE: Noah Adkins, Biology; Madison Ayers, Exercise Physiology; Jarrett Childress, Exercise Physiology; Hannah Copenhaver, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Lauren Hess, Marketing; Jordan McCoy, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; Andrew Offutt, Psychology; John Swanson, Civil Engineering.

CULLODEN: James Slaughter, Psychology.

HUNTINGTON: Hannah Bledsoe, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders; Emilie Charles, Biology; Mary Cole, Pre-Forensic & Invstgtv Sci; Campbell Gibbs, Economics; Ahleeyah Jackson, Exercise Physiology; Birke Jennings, Music Industry; Jillian King, Biology; Koen Korstanje, Sculpture; Abigail Long, Pre-Physical Sciences; Shamil Patel, Aerospace Engineering; Dakota Sanders, Biomedical Engineering; Raiven Scott, Exercise Physiology; Luke Strieter, Landscape Architecture; Hannah Sullivan, Forensic Examiner; Demetrios Svingos, Engineering Track 1.

MILTON: Bethany Harshbarger, Sport Management; Sara Lewis, Advertising & Public Relations; George McPhail, Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering; Seth Mitchell, Journalism; Erica Stratton, Geography; Regan Swan, Agribusiness Management.

ONA: Zach Black, Environmental Geoscience; Hunter Shockey, Marketing.

SALT ROCK: Meredith Jobe, Criminology.

WAYNE COUNTY

CEREDO: Graeson Malashevich, Exercise Physiology.

HUNTINGTON: Rebecca Blatt, Fashion, Dress and Merchandising; Cambria Bowen, Journalism; Erica Harper, Exercise Physiology.

KENOVA: Marian Moore, Advertising & Public Relations.

LAVALETTE: Nakayla Elliott, Sport and Exercise Psychology.

PRICHARD: Hunter Edwards, Biochemistry.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO

COAL GROVE: Wesley Holliday, Graphic Design.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you