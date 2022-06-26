The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2022 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are students from our area.

CABELL

Graduates

BARBOURSVILLE: Ashley Baker, Human Performance & Health; Chase Childress, Biology; Jarrett Childress, Exercise Physiology; Hannah Copenhaver, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Lauren Hess, Marketing.

BRANCHLAND: Kiley McCoy, Social Work.

CULLODEN: Nathan Boggs, Interior Design; James Slaughter, Psychology.

HUNTINGTON: Leo Earl, Sport Management; Mary Madeline Gould, Advertising & Public Relations; Sophia Haddox, International Studies; Noah Haikal, International Studies; Jaleeia Hill, Biology; John Hiner, Management; Ahleeyah Jackson, Exercise Physiology; Birke Jennings, Multidisciplinary Studies; Carter Newman, Finance; Annabella Pauley, Mathematics; Laura Rabel, Child Development and Family Studies, Early Childhood Development, Infant/Toddler Education; Savannah Sakhai, Chemical Engineering; Dakota Sanders, Biomedical Engineering; Olivia Sauvageot, Integrated Marketing Communications; Zoe Wright, Social Work.

MILTON: Emily Bedway, Multidisciplinary Studies; Seth Mitchell, Journalism; Alec Phelps, Biology; Sienna Weeks, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS.

ONA: Zach Black, Environmental Geoscience.

SALT ROCK: Andrea Mccomas, Criminology, Social Work.

President’s List

BARBOURSVILLE: Madison Ayers, Exercise Physiology; Ashley Baker, Human Performance & Health; Morgan Christian, Biochemistry; Andrew Offutt, Psychology; Layne Powell, Mechanical Engineering; Marlana Walker, Health Informatics and Information Management.

HUNTINGTON: Katelyn Aluise, Journalism; Rachael Bare, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Emma Conaway, Nursing; Elizabeth Gould, Nursing; Katherine Grimes, Immunology and Medical Microbiology; Andrew Legg, Entrepreneurship & Innovation; Luke Lovejoy, Business; Shamil Patel, Aerospace Engineering; Davis Porterfield, Environment and Energy Resources Management; Savannah Sakhai, Chemical Engineering; Shawn Stephens, Chemical Engineering; Hannah Sullivan, Forensic Examiner; Lauren Young, Biochemistry.

MILTON: Ainsley Meadows, Dance; Seth Mitchell, Journalism; Alec Phelps, Biology; Megan Skean, Political Science.

ONA: Jacob Karimpour, Music Performance: Instrumental.

SALT ROCK: Kelsea Addis, Health and Well-Being.

Dean’s List

BARBOURSVILLE: Noah Adkins, Biology; Steven Ball, Exercise Physiology; Homer Butcher, Electrical Engineering; Jarrett Childress, Exercise Physiology; Madalyn Comer, Health and Well-Being; Hannah Copenhaver, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Jordan McCoy, Animal and Nutritional Sciences; John Moore, Biology.

HUNTINGTON: Dylan Adkins-Castro, Finance; Charlotte Edmonds, Exercise Physiology; Campbell Gibbs, Economics; Seth Glazer, Landscape Architecture; John Hiner, Management; Isaac Hunter, Political Science; Abigail Mcneely, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Andrew Michael, Energy Land Management; Emma Pittman, Pre-Nursing; Laura Rabel, Child Development and Family Studies; Luke Strieter, Landscape Architecture; Robert Vital, Political Science.

MILTON: Jacob Dial, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising; Regan Swan, Agribusiness Management; Sienna Weeks, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS.

ONA: Eliza Adkins, Psychology; Zach Black, Environmental Geoscience; Hayley Leggett, Nursing; Carlee Lusher, Cybersecurity; Hannah Price, Pre-Nursing.

WAYNE

Graduates

DUNLOW: Rebecca Stearns, Nutritional and Food Science.

LAVALETTE: Nakayla Elliott, Sport and Exercise Psychology; Dylan Holland, Medicine; Nicholas Nolan, Medicine.

PRICHARD: Hunter Edwards, Biochemistry.

President’s List

HUNTINGTON: Cambria Bowen, Journalism; Mason Earl, Public Health; Sarah Ferry, Civil Engineering; Courtney Parsley, Multidisciplinary Media Studies.

Dean’s List

CEREDO: Graeson Malashevich, Exercise Physiology; Reece Stevenson, Chemical Engineering.

FORT GAY: Joseph Doss, Sport Management.

HUNTINGTON: Erica Harper, Exercise Physiology.

KENOVA: Shayna Brewer, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS; Jack Jenkins, Biology; James Milum, General Business; William Reynolds, Aerospace Engineering; Marian Sears, Advertising & Public Relations.

LAVALETTE: Kylie Saxton, Psychology.

OHIO AND KENTUCKY Graduates

ASHLAND: Brooke Ferman, Data Marketing Communications.

COAL GROVE, Ohio: Wesley Holliday, Graphic Design.

President’s List

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio: Benjamin Mattam, Biochemistry.

Dean’s List

IRONTON: Brynn Davis, Dental Hygiene.

