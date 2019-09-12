PARKERSBURG, W.Va. - Homecoming is a time to reminisce, reconnect and rejoice. At WVU Parkersburg, it is a time to come together and celebrate being Riverhawks.

The college welcomes students, alumni, faculty and staff to campus the week of Sept. 16 for festivities featuring student competitions, alumni recognition, homecoming royalty selections and more.

The Homecoming Festival, a wrap-up to the week, is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 on the main campus. The evening will include carnival games, concession food, the Homecoming Court Crowning Ceremony, live entertainment and alumni tours.

For more information, contact WVU Parkersburg Student Activities Coordinator Samantha Suggs at samantha.suggs@wvup.edu or 304-424-8309.

