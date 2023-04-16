The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

nursing.jpg

The West Virginia University School of Nursing will host a Summer Camp on Friday, June 2, for high school students who are interested in nursing.

 Courtesy of WVU

MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University School of Nursing will host its first Summer Camp on Friday, June 2, for high school students who are interested in nursing as a career.

During the one-day event, students can experience what it’s like to be a nursing student by participating in an information session, a mock lecture and hands-on learning opportunities at the West Virginia Simulation Training and Education for Patient Safety (STEPS) Center.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you