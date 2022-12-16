Charleston singer/songwriter Larry Groce is the co-founder and host of “Mountain Stage,” a live performance radio show recorded at the in Charleston, W.Va., and aired on NPR stations across the country.
Mountain Stage host Larry Groce performs the theme "Simple Song" after beginning recording the show inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium for the Mountain Stage outdoor concert on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Huntington.
Since helping found “Mountain Stage” in 1981, Larry Groce has hosted more than 950 episodes of the show.
Larry Groce, co-founder and host of “Mountain Stage,” is pictured performing in 1988.
Larry Groce, right, longtime host of the “Mountain Stage” music show, is turning over the reins to West Virginia native Kathy Mattea, left.
Co-founder and Artistic Director of Mountain Stage Larry Groce will receive an honorary degree during West Virginia University's December commencement ceremonies Saturday.
WVU President Gordon Gee will award Groce his honorary degree along with Carrie Lee Gillette, a special education teacher at Weir High School in Weirton.
“Larry Groce is a legend in the music industry,” said Butch Antolini, WV Public Broadcasting chief executive officer and executive director. “Thirty-nine years ago, this month Larry launched Mountain Stage and what has taken place since then is West Virginia history.”
From 1983 until 2021, Groce served as the host and artistic director of Mountain Stage, a two-hour live music radio program produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR.
In addition to his work on Mountain Stage, Groce is a member of the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame and Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Groce is being recognized for his overall contributions to the arts. Gillette is the first to receive what will be an annual Presidential Honorary Degree to celebrate the work of public-school personnel throughout the state.
“Mountain Stage is now recognized internationally and is broadcast on nearly 300 stations all across America,” Antolini added. “The show is a true calling card for our state thanks to Larry’s vision and persistence. We are thrilled to be the exclusive producers of Mountain Stage and we can never thank Larry enough for all his contributions to the program’s success. He is a very deserving recipient of this honorary degree.”
Beginning in 1873, West Virginia University has continued the tradition of honoring selected individuals whose outstanding contributions are important to West Virginia University, to the people of the state of West Virginia or to the nation. These individuals have achieved the highest standards of excellence and illuminate, advance, ease and inspire the human condition.
