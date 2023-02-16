CHARLESTON — Wynonna Judd was near a beach in Mexico on what would have been her mother, Naomi’s, 77th birthday.
It was a quiet, sunny morning where she was. Where she stood overlooked the ocean. Her husband, drummer Scott “Cactus” Moser, was nearby.
This was only a little break from the road. She didn’t need to be on stage for her mother’s birthday. A short getaway to Mexico seemed perfect, but over the phone, Judd sounded pleased to be getting back to work.
She was glad to be coming someplace so close to Ashland, where she was born.
“Hello, neighbor,” Judd said.
But Ashland was also where her mother came from. So, the trip to Charleston for a concert at the Coliseum Saturday night, Feb. 18, comes with memories and reminders.
But every stop over the past year has been like that.
“The tour has been a blessing and a burden at times,” Judd said. “Because I feel so responsible and that creates stress. Obviously, you want to do your best, but it creates all this expectation.”
If her mother was there, they could maybe hash it out. Judd said they could argue about how she felt, but Naomi was gone. She’d been gone since last April.
The loss of her mother weighs on her.
Judd said, “So, there’s a burden there of missing her and feeling the emptiness of her not being on stage with me to celebrate this music with the next generation.”
The tour has been draining, but it’s also been amazing, she said. Fans find her. They share memories.
“I do a soundcheck every day where I invite 200 or 300 fans,” she said. “We do questions, and they will stand up and tell me their story.”
Some of them are funny. Some of them are touching. Some are sad. All of them add to the emotional weight she carries.
“It gets to the point where I have to remind myself that this is not a funeral, that this is a celebration of life,” she said. “But I feel it and I embrace it every day.”
Tickets for Saturday’s show range are still available on Ticketmaster.com; prices range from $25.50 to $395.50, plus additional fees.
Naomi and Wynonna Judd were both born in Kentucky, but Wynonna’s childhood years were divided between Ashland, Los Angeles and finally, Nashville.
Clearly talented from the very beginning, the family moved to Tennessee in 1979 so that she and her mother could chase country music dreams. It only took a couple of years for them to find stardom.
Either with her mother or as a solo artist, Judd has maintained a nearly constant presence on the American music scene. She’s enjoyed incredible success. She’s aware of that, but just the same, she still remembered her not-always-easy upbringing in Kentucky.
“There is no doubt of where I come from or who I am,” the singer said. “I take it everywhere I go. I talk about it on the stage every night.”
Judd goes home to it, but not in the way most people might expect.
“I farm in my spare time,” she said. “I raise a garden, have chickens, pigs and donkeys. I’ve recreated my Appalachian roots down in Tennessee.”
It’s bigger than your average hobby farm, about 500 acres, but Judd remembered being poor and having to make do. The lockdown during the pandemic reminded her of those hard days of scarcity.
“Growing up, we saved that last teaspoon of tomato paste in the can. We saved everything,” she said. “I remember working a garden and being out there all stinking day and then coming in and falling asleep at the dinner table.”
Being poor wears you down, Judd said.
“I remember being tired all the time because we worked so hard just to survive,” she said.
She remembered when her family was on welfare.
Judd said, “I’m talking food stamps and yeah, when you’re on food stamps it sets you in a different kind of hunger.”
At home with her garden, the singer said she walks barefoot. She does the same thing on stage. She’s not sure which came first.
“Was it just an idea of getting in touch with the earth, or was I singing with an orchestra?” Judd wondered.
She wasn’t entirely sure, but she remembered the first time she went on stage barefoot.
“I was singing with an orchestra. I had a push-up bra and had my hair jacked to Jesus,” she said, and laughed. “In my mind, I was the queen of the ball. I was absolutely convinced that I was, you know?”
But when she started toward the stage, all dressed up, with the big hair and the high-heeled shoes, she said she walked differently. Her husband stopped her before she got out under the lights.
He told her, “This isn’t who you are.”
She said he was right.
“I guess because of the shoes, I was supposed to be this sort of diva queen,” Judd said. “I can do that when I sing, but I don’t know if that’s really who I am authentically. So, I took them off and I sang from my toenails.”
She said she got a standing ovation, and that was that.
The tour goes on. It’s been both a blessing and a burden. When it’s over, she said, she’ll get back to her Kentucky in Tennessee home. There’s a new record in the works and a cookbook. She’ll get into her garden and spend time with her granddaughter.
Becoming a grandmother has been a fantastic second act for Judd.
“It’s 100% learning how to play again,” she said.
Entertaining your grandchildren, you can be as goofy as you want and there’s no judgement.
“I think somewhere in your 30s or 40s, you start to try to admit that you’re an adult and then you become one,” she said. “That takes away from who you really are as a teenager or a 7-year-old. You just forget to play, forget how to have fun and how to celebrate.”
Becoming a grandparent resets the clock, she said. She highly recommends it.
“I have done things that I don’t know that I’d do in front of adults,” she said. “I will do anything — anything — to make her smile.”