HUNTINGTON — Huntington native Isabella Schrader has earned a summer internship at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History.
Schrader is a Yeager Scholar majoring in biomedical engineering at Marshall University. She plans to go into 3D printing with the goal of innovating medical devices to improve human health. She would also like to enter the business aspect of engineering, with the aspiration to one day create her own biotech company.
This summer, Schrader will be an intern through the Natural History Research Experience, with research focused on botany and machine learning.
“I am beyond grateful to have this opportunity with the Smithsonian,” Schrader said. “I cannot wait to carry with me the information I learn this summer to the rest of my college years, as well as my career.”
In addition to the focus on her major, Schrader is an active student within the Marshall community. This year, as a freshman, Schrader served as a curator for the Marshall TEDx event, and supported the university as a social media ambassador. Schrader also received first place in the Woodson Lyceum’s 2021 Black History Month poster competition.
The Smithsonian Institution is the world’s largest museum, education and research complex, with 19 museums and the National Zoo — shaping the future by preserving heritage, discovering new knowledge and sharing resources with the world.