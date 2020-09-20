HUNTINGTON — This year’s “All Aboard the Yoga Motive” hosted by Brown Dog Yoga at Heritage Station in Huntington will be a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Katrina Mailloux, founder and owner of Brown Dog Yoga, says the seventh annual event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 26, with four socially distanced outdoor sessions, two at 10 a.m. and two at 11 a.m., on the patio at Heritage Station.
Mailloux said Yoga Motive is a chance for the community to “provide the community with a way to support multiple health and wellness programs while having fun and being active and healthy together.”
All proceeds will benefit local charities promoting health and wellness in the community.
“Any time your money is going to a nonprofit, there’s no downfall to helping an organization in need,” she said.
The cost to participate is $25 if registered in advance and $30 the day of the event.
The hour-long yoga sessions are for all ages and fitness levels. Participants do not need any prior yoga experience to participate. Children are welcome, and those 18 years of age and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
Food will be provided by Nomada Bakery and Taps and beverages will be offered by Taps.
Sign up at www.browndogyoga.com/huntington-schedule.