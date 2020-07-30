HUNTINGTON — Theater returns to the Tri-State as the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be presented by First Stage Theatre Company at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 31 and Aug. 1, at the parking lot of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church at 5747 East Pea Ridge Road in Huntington.
In keeping with COVID-19 recommended social distancing, the musical will be presented like a drive-in movie — the audience will remain in their cars in the parking lot and the sound of the performance will be broadcast over their car radios at 101.1 FM.
The musical is a celebration of 30 years of First Stage Theatre, and was the first show presented by Huntington’s children’s theater in September 1990 (the organization was originally known as the Musical Arts Guild — Children’s Theatre).
The musical is based on the beloved comic strip Peanuts created by Charles Schulz. It includes Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Schroeder, Sally and Linus. The musical features classic songs “Happiness,” “Suppertime,” “My New Philosophy” and “A Book Report.”
The production features six student performers from the Tri-State. Tickets are $10 for an individual or $20 for a carload (cash or checks are preferred). Spaces are limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The directing team includes director Mike Murdock, music director Mike Campbell, choreographer Joanna Murdock, assistant director Nora Ankrom, producer Jeanette Bailey and stage manager Michael Sullivan.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is the final show in the 30th season for Huntington’s long-running children’s theater. Based in Huntington, the First Stage Theatre Company is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing an educational, developmental experience for young people through the performing arts.
For more information, call 304-416-5437.