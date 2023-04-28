HUNTINGTON — Not many 11th-grade students can say they run their own business, but Cabell Virtual Learning Academy’s Jade Gun does exactly that.
Gun began making jewelry as a hobby in 2018 after her mom gave her a jewelry-making book; she then started selling her jewelry in 2021.
“Sometimes people, they know that I'm younger and other people, like, they think that I'm … when I tell them I'm going to school, they think that I'm a teacher,” she said. “I thought that was pretty funny, but I was like, ‘no, I'm a student.’ So most of the people, they get shocked or are excited and happy that I'm doing something like that (making and selling jewelry).”
She first became a vendor at the Village Antique Mall and then three months later, found her way into Sloane Square Gallery.
“We actually approached her when we first opened, to be in here and, you know, we normally don't do that with anybody -- and she is just a phenomenal kid,” said James Hobbs, the gallery’s owner and designer. “She is incredibly creative, and her parents are just the nicest people. I can't say enough nice things about all of them. They're just wonderful. She actually has her own section in our gallery, and it's Jewelry by Jade. And I think she's one of the most incredible, young, respectful, kind entrepreneurs I've ever met. She is so hard working and, you know, that's rare in this day to see someone her age have all those qualities.”
Hobbs said he first saw Gun's work at a small craft fair on a very hot day and was instantly drawn to it.
“So I wanted to sell the jewelry and give other women the experience of having something unique to wear,” she said.
She is also looking at moving her business to an online platform and getting a business license.
“I'm taking a marketing class this year. It's helped me understand how things are marketed and what a business can do to market itself and make itself known, especially if you're a small business and you're just starting out,” she said.
One of her rings was even purchased and used as a wedding ring.
"The goal of my jewelry is to enhance and bring empowerment to the woman who is wearing my jewelry," she said. "This is because I feel that every woman is unique and therefore should have unique and beautiful jewelry, which is also why I take custom orders when I can."
She uses glass beads, gemstones and wire to make all of her self-designed necklaces, rings, anklets, bracelets and earrings.
“I twist and I wind the wire in different ways to make it stand out,” she said.
She estimates she has sold at least 300 pieces so far and says that everything she makes goes very quickly.
“For advice that I would give to young people like myself, is that you can't ever give up on yourself and that you have to keep fighting and keep finding ways to motivate yourself. This is because the moment that you give up on yourself and stop fighting, your business will stop flourishing. Also as a young businesswoman I feel that it is important to stay creative, be yourself, and do what you love, because if you don't love what you're doing and there isn't any passion, then you have set up your business to fail.”
Her favorite pieces to make are statement necklaces.
“I try to pull inspiration from everything around me, or I go outside and I try to find things or I just sit and start drawing up ideas,” she said.