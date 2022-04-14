Daniel Donato’s earliest memories are set in the northeast, where he was born and where his parents were raised. But as a toddler, the Donato family moved to Nashville. When he was 12 years old, Donato picked up a guitar and soon the instrument captured his imagination in a life-changing way.
“I just started playing the guitar all of the time,” said Donato, who performs at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden on Thursday, April 14. “It affected my mind, and my unconscious really connected with the guitar and I found a lot of meaning in each moment of playing. It became a teacher to me, and I became a student to it, and will be until my last breath, really. When I was 14, however, I realized that I was in a town full of great players, but by the time I was 18, I was fully immersed in the scene here.”
Donato’s first move was to busk on the streets of Nashville, learning to perform in front of the large crowds walking along Lower Broadway, the main place for live music in Music City USA — second only to the Grand Ole Opry.
“I started with busking and then that evolved into sitting in with bands and playing with bands,” said Donato. “The first day I ever busked I was playing an acoustic guitar. Then, after that first day, through a cosmic coincidence, I got to sit in with a band and that was the first time I ever played on a stage and I played a Fender Telecaster for the first time, which was the first commercially successful electric guitar ever designed. The Telecaster is kind of the best electric guitar there is, and I fell in love with that guitar, and I fell in love with what it means as a symbol to America.
“So, the next day that I went busking, I brought a shoe box that had my Mom’s great handwriting on it that said, ‘Saving Up For A Telecaster,’ and I ended up making $550 that day. A week later, my dad and I went and met some guy at a Piggly Wiggly grocery store parking lot via Craigslist, and I bought a Telecaster and I was off to the races. Two years later I am endorsed by Fender, and I work with them on their guitars now, and one day we will do a signature Telecaster together.”
While on busking Lower Broadway in Nashville, Donato looked up one day to find some interesting onlookers watching him perform.
“On the second day I was busking, (Led Zeppelin’s) Robert Plant walked by me with six cowboy boot boxes in his right hand,” said Donato. “Nobody recognized him at all. Not one person. He gave me a $50 bill that was crisp and new. He just kind of looked at me through his aviator sunglasses, and he gave me a wink and a thumbs up and then kept walking by. My Dad nearly ruined his pants. It was a great moment, as every kid loves Led Zeppelin. I think that at that time, he was recording the album ‘Raising Sand’ with Alison Krauss.”
During his busking days and after, Donato would go to the historic Robert’s Western World boot shop, restaurant grill and music venue on Lower Broadway to see the legendary honky tonk group the Don Kelley Band.
Kelley’s residency at the club lasted for 25 years before he decided to move to Florida during the COVID pandemic. During his quarter of a century stint, however, and known as a bit of a taskmaster as a band leader, Kelley mentored many future great and accomplished musicians. Some of the artists who came through his ranks include now-famous guitarists Brent Mason, Guthrie Trapp, David Byrd, Paul Cook, Sid Hudson, Johnny Hiland, JD Simo and Redd Volkaert. Donato wanted to be in the club, and in the band.
“I would give Don Kelley my card every week,” said Donato. “When Don would go to the bathroom before the show, I would go to the bathroom as well, saying, ‘Hey, man. How’s it going? Have you bought any new guitars lately?’ But Don is introverted and disagreeable at times, and he comes from a different time in society when people were very strong and very self-contained and had to figure out things on their own. We are in the opposite of that now, in a large way. He was a hard guy to work with, and a hard guy to satiate and please. He was not an easy guy at all to even go to lunch with, but he had a great vision for what he wanted out of his band and what he demanded out of them skill-wise. That allowed me to inform myself on how I can go about creating my own life when I was done with that gig. It is just like any act of initiation, in that the student at some degree must surrender their ego and fall in love with what they don’t yet know. You have to admit that there is a lot to learn and a lot of work to be done.”
Now with his own group, Donato has become the second hot guitarist gaining steam in the music world while in his 20s, with the other one being Billy Strings. The two phenoms are friends and have jammed together onstage.
As Daniel Donato and the Cosmic Cowboys bring their raucous, good time-filled road show to The Loud at 741 6th Ave. in Huntington, Donato is ready to throw down some jams from his latest studio album called “A Young Man’s Country.” The $18 show is 18 and older and begins at 8 p.m.
The members of Donato’s band include keyboardist Nathan Aronowitz, Will McGee on bass and vocals and Noah Miller on drums.
As band leader, Donato is also capable of adding songs to his live shows that reflect his many influences. With his imagination, however, even the well-selected cover songs are always done in his tweaked, original way.
Some of Donato’s influences include the late country guitarist Jerry Reed, Brent Mason, James Burton, Danny Gatton, Roy Buchanan, Chet Atkins, Jack White, Willie Nelson, Jimi Hendrix, Michael Bloomfield and Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead. Another is Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers Band.
“For me, Dickey Betts was one of the first ones to tie together the two worlds of country music and rock and roll,” said Donato. “What he did to harmonize guitars to emulate the twin-fiddle sound of Bob Wills added to his songwriting abilities, which are influenced by country legends, and bringing all of that to a platform (with band mate Duane Allman) that was improvisational and psychedelically-fueled; no one really did that before in the South. It is a wild thing when you dissect his songs ‘Ramblin’ Man’ or ‘Blue Sky’ or ‘Jessica.’ I play ‘Jessica’ every night. We do our own version of it, of course, but that is one of the best tunes I have ever heard.”
