CHARLESTON — Young artists in West Virginia are encouraged to submit original artwork for an exhibit celebrating the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
First lady Melania Trump announced an art exhibit called "Building the Movement: America's Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women's Suffrage" last week. Its purpose is to help celebrate the centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage in America.
As chair of the coordinating committee for the WV Centennial Celebration of the 19th Amendment, Secretary of State Mac Warner says it is a great opportunity for young artists and the state.
"With school already out for the summer, we need to get information to young artists in any way that we can," Warner said in a news release. "This is a great opportunity for West Virginia students to represent our state with artwork in the national exhibit."
Participation is limited to students enrolled in grades 3 to 12, including this year's graduating seniors. Each student may enter an original piece of two-dimensional art in one of the three categories. The White House will select one work to be included in the exhibit from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, America Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
All entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, July 6. Several resources and a state toolkit are available at www.womensvote100.org/buildingthemovement.
Every student who submits an entry will receive a personalized letter from Melania Trump and a separate letter from Warner.