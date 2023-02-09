The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Old Time Dance and Music organization has restarted its wintertime square dance series, sparking an increase in Marshall students and other younger folks coming out for a night of authentic Appalachian fun.

Folks of all ages and all experience levels — including total newbies — can come to the dances and learn the steps quickly. By the end of their first night, they are dancing and participating in this wonderful form of organized chaos. And, when HOTDAM hosts a square dance, it is always driven by a live Appalachian string band and a live square dance caller.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you