HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Old Time Dance and Music organization has restarted its wintertime square dance series, sparking an increase in Marshall students and other younger folks coming out for a night of authentic Appalachian fun.
Folks of all ages and all experience levels — including total newbies — can come to the dances and learn the steps quickly. By the end of their first night, they are dancing and participating in this wonderful form of organized chaos. And, when HOTDAM hosts a square dance, it is always driven by a live Appalachian string band and a live square dance caller.
The Huntington Old Time Dance organization is hosting another wintertime open square dance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Trinity Episcopal Church at 520 11th St. in Huntington. Charleroi Band from Ashland will perform the music, and the dance caller will be Steve Ballman. Requested donation for the square dance is $7 for adults, $5 for college and high school students, and kids 12 and younger are free.
The upcoming square dances will happen on March 18 and April 15, both at the same Trinity Episcopal Church mentioned above. For more information, call Dennis Bills at 304-412-4889.
Taylor Stephenson of Barboursville is HOTDAM’s social media coordinator.
“This year, we have had people of all ages coming out to our square dances, and we have had a lot of younger people from Marshall University join us as well, and we are very excited about that,” said Stephenson. “A lot of this seems to have happened because of a word-of-mouth kind of thing. I am 28, so I’m still on the younger side, so I have invited several of my friends as well. Plus, we have been more active on social media, including an updated Instagram page, so our outreach has been really good.”
The key to these square dances, Stephenson believes, is the willingness to teach folks who come to the event how to dance from a beginners’ viewpoint. Dancers can come solo to the dance with no partner needed to participate, as there is room to join in.
“People who come do not need to bring any square dance experience, really,” said Stephenson. “The instructors will start out by teaching the moves that the callers will ask for throughout the night. Then, they will start with the circle dance, where everyone is in a big circle and they can do the new moves they have learned that way. Then, once everyone is comfortable with what is going on, they will break people off into the squares.
“Before we actually start the official dance, the caller always goes through the main part of the dance that we are going to do. We have a lot of people that show up solo. It’s all done with live music because our president, Dennis Bills, knows a lot of old-time string band musicians in the area and has all of the musical connections needed.”
In 2010, Stephenson began to learn how to play the fiddle, and that led her to one of West Virginia’s true cultural gems, the annual Appalachian String Band Festival at Camp Washington-Carver at Clifftop, West Virginia.
While at the Appalachian String Band Festival one year, Stephenson, who is also a teacher at Barboursville Middle School, wandered into the nightly open square dance held in the lodge, and she was hooked.
“The first time I ever square danced was at the Clifftop festival and I loved it,” said Stephenson. “Since then, Dennis and others decided to start a square dance here locally in Huntington, because Charleston already had one as a part of their famous FOOTMAD program. Our square dances are something fun to do here in the wintertime when there is not as much to get out and do like there is during the warmer months. Plus — and a lot of people don’t think about this — square dances are not only fun, you also get quite a bit of exercise while doing it, which I feel is a great thing to do in the colder months.”
Ultimately, HOTDAM’s goal is to turn more people onto acoustic roots music and folk dancing, both of which could be done on a flat piece of ground out in the middle of nowhere with no electricity required.
A lot of the historic origins of square dancing come from the quadrille dancing created in England and France in the 1600s. But over time, it was the settlers here in the Appalachian Mountains who would loosen it up and create what we now know as square dancing to an old-time string band. Long before radio and TV, square dances gave folks a chance to socialize, meet new folks, court and spark a relationship, or to just have fun while sharing in a collective form of entertainment and fellowship.
Traditions like this either disappear or are carried on and passed down through the ages.
“From the beginning, reaching out to younger people was a goal of the Huntington Old-Time Dance and Music organization,” said Stephenson. “We truly love to have people join us of all ages and want those folks to come on out as well. But, when younger people start showing up, there is more of a chance that old-time music and square dancing will hopefully be passed on by them further down the road.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.