‘Curious Incident’ in its final weekend
Marshall University’s School of Theatre continues performances of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center located on Marshall’s Huntington campus.
Adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens and based on the original book by Mark Haddon, the play features 15-year old Christopher, who has an extraordinary brain — exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. Now, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared by a garden fork.
Finding himself under suspicion, he is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.”
Show dates include Nov. 21–23, with performances at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 for seniors and faculty, $7 for children 12 and under, or free for Marshall University students with a valid ID. Call 304-696-ARTS (2787).
Santa’s still in town
“Kindness Santa” returns to the Huntington Mall from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 in Center Court. This sensory friendly event is designed for children with sensory disorders such as autism. The mall music will be off and a sensory friendly play area will be set up for the kids. Participants will receive a free ride on the All Smiles Aboard train and a free 5x7 keepsake photo with Santa.
On Sunday morning, Santa will be available to meet with pets who have been good all year. Pet photos with Santa will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the mall. Pets must be on a leash or in a pet carrier at all times and owners are responsible for their pets.
Santa Claus will be available for pictures every day at the mall until Dec. 24, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The mall is also hosting the Macy’s Believe Santa letter workshop, located behind the Christmas tree in center court. For each child who fills out a wish for Santa, Macy’s will donate $1 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Santa will also be at the Ashland Town Center waiting to meet furry friends during Paws & Claus, a pet photo event from 4-6 p.m. Children can also get their photo taken with Santa daily at the Ashland Town Center, where he will be available until Dec. 24.
Nutcracker sweets
Huntington Dance Theatre will host a Nutcracker Tea Party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 23 at Central Christian Church, 1202 5th Ave. Children ages 3 and up are invited to dress up in their favorite princess costumes or tea party attire and enjoy sweet treats, crafts and dancing with Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Snow Queen and other Nutcracker characters. Admission is $5 at the door.
The dance troupe will perform its 39th annual production of The Nutcracker at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards Playhouse at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.