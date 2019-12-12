Appalachian Christmas Village
Bundle up and head out to Heritage Farm Museum & Village off Harvey Road in Huntington, where the 500-acre complex is dressed up for its annual holiday event — the kind of low-tech celebration the original occupants of its vintage wooden cabins would have enjoyed back in the early to mid-1800s
There’s a jingle wagon ride, craft demonstrations, a live nativity — complete with a camel, new this year — along with roasting nuts, carolers and a Santa’s make shop where children can work on crafts to give as gifts and meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Visitors can stroll through an impressive light display among the cabins and other structures.
The Christmas Village is open from 5 to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 12, 13 and 14. Adult tickets are $8 online or $10 at the door; children ages 3-17, $5; children 2 and under, free. Park at Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Road in Huntington, and take a free shuttle to and from the Village.
For more information, visit heritagefarmmuseum.com or call 304-522-1244
All of the lights
What better way to get in the spirit than by admiring hundreds or thousands of tiny twinkling lights? There are several local opportunities to “ooh” and “ahh” at such holiday displays.
Throughout December, from 5-10 p.m., the Cabell County 4-H program will have a Christmas light display at Milton Pumpkin Park. In Kenova, check out the town’s beautification holiday decorating contest among local businesses and other entities before judging takes place Monday. Let your visit coincide with this year’s Ceredo-Kenova Community Christmas Parade, set for noon Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Winter Wonderland of Lights remains open in Ashland’s Central Park, featuring more than 500,000 lights now through Jan. 5, 2020. In Point Pleasant, West Virginia, the Christmas Fantasy Light Show is open in Krodel Park from 6-9 p.m. now through Dec. 31. Drive through this light display to view over 3 million lights on every tree, shrub and building. Visit with Santa Claus nightly and enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies for the kids in the Country Kitchen. Admission is free, though donations are accepted.
New for 2019, the village of Barboursville is offering a drive-through Christmas light display throughout Barboursville Park from 6 to 10 p.m. daily, Thursdays through Sundays, for the remainder of December. Motorists travel one way through the display, beginning at the main entrance of the park and ending at the soccer complex. There is no charge for this event; however, local nonprofits will accept donations from those in attendance.
Dinner and a show
Cabell Midland High School Collegium Musicum, under the direction of Ed Harkless, will present the 26th annual Christmas Madrigal Dinner Dec. 13 and 14 in the school cafeteria.
This year’s story, “The King’s Vacation!?,” involves an absent king, an interloper and other surprises along the way. Only the servants and the Jester know the real story, but who listens to them? The play is be fun for all ages and the event includes served meal and a concert.
All tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased from any Collegium musicum member or parent. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show and dinner beginning at 7 each evening. Call the school office at 304-743-7400, ext. 7420 for more info.
Give Santa a call
Tri-State Amateur Radio Association with the Museum of Radio and Technology host “Get on the Air with Santa” from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Museum of Radio and Technology, 1640 Florence Ave., in Huntington.
Each child who comes to the museum will get to talk with Santa on the Amateur Radio Station. There will also be snacks, crafts, vintage video games, singing, classic movies and more for each child to do, as well as touring the museum and the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
All Amateur Radio operators may join in live from their homes. The event will be on the club repeater, which can be heard on a scanner or a radio at the frequency of 146.760. For questions, call 740-550-3778.