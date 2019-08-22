Outdoor concerts
Just two opportunities remain to enjoy free music outdoors at the Pullman Square Summer Concert Series. This Thursday, Aug. 22, enjoy The MFB and some slightly lowered temperatures. Concerts are weather permitting and subject to change without notice. No coolers allowed, but bring your lawn chairs.
The series ends on Thursday, Aug. 29 with the Thundering Herd Pep Rally featuring musical guest Madness.
Market music
On Friday, Aug. 23, Santa Cruz rolls into The Market at 809 3rd. Ave. in downtown Huntington. Come hang out with friends as Santa Cruz performs, and check out all of the offerings of The Market while you're there. For more information, visit www.themarkethuntington.com or call 304-638-4592.
Battle of the Praise Bands
Let the battle begin! Six local praise bands are set to perform in the first Battle of the Praise Bands on Saturday, Aug. 24 starting at 4 p.m. at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater. Admission is $5 per person and all proceeds will benefit Baptist Campus Ministries (BCM) at Marshall. The Jason Lovins Band is headlining and will take the stage at approximately 7 p.m. Several food trucks will be on site to provide options for food and refreshments.
Pea Ridge Baptist Church, located in east Huntington, is the host for the event. The bands scheduled to play are (not necessarily in this order): Pea Ridge Baptist Church; Going Vertical (a teen band from River Cities Community Church); Fellowship Baptist Church; Marshall University BCM Band; First Baptist Church of Kenova with Huntington Community Church; and New Heights Collective.
Tickets can be purchased at the door and all seating is general admission. For questions or more information, email Pea Ridge Baptist Church at prbc@pearidgebaptist.com.
Rockin' at the Rec
RecFest, Marshall Recreation Center's premier event of the year for the entire Marshall community, is set for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, featuring a look at all the Rec has to offer, as well as free food and giveaways.
This year's event will have a '90s theme and prizes will be given to participating vendors who decorate their booths in accordance with the theme. Judging will take place at 11:30 a.m. on the day of RecFest.
PAC Live!
The Paramount Players will present performances of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at Ashland Central Park's amphitheater.
The Saturday performance will also have a costume contest. Those dressed as Charlie Brown characters will have a chance to win prizes.
These will be the first performances of the Paramount Players' PAC Live! series. The performances are free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted, and concessions will be available for a donation.
"You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" consists of moments from various "Charlie Brown" specials, but will take place in the course of one day. Songs in the play include "My New Philosophy," "The Book Report," "Happiness" and more.