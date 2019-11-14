Santa Claus is coming
The Huntington Mall is hosting its Santa Arrival Event on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Center Court.
Hang on to your sled because Santa Claus is coming and he is bringing a couple of his reindeer for the day! The creatures will be set up and ready for selfies, so be sure to stop by and get pictures before they fly back to the North Pole!
Santa will arrive at 11 a.m. on the trackless train “All Smiles Aboard.” Follow the Huntington Mall on Facebook for a chance for your child to ride with Santa.
See customer service for more details on Saturday’s event.
Arts Night Out
Drum circles, artisan pop-ups, Huntington Fiction Factory, and arts exhibitions will once again fill Heritage Station, 210 11th St. in Huntington, on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6-9 p.m. during Arts Night Out. The featured visual artists are Jessica Ashley, Brett Fuller and Kathy Polk Paxton.
At 6 p.m, First Congregational United Church of Christ will host an all-comers drum circle. Bring your own instrument or borrow one. At 7 p.m, Huntington Fiction Factory will feature local author LuLu Smith inside the Visitors Center.
The Haute Wick Social will be open late and will host The Craft House, a Point Pleasant-based company that creates West Virginia-inspired home decor items. Interested in making your own piece of art? Visit Full Circle Gifts and Goods and carve your own ceramic tile. Author Hannah Boggs will be set up inside the Visitors Center selling copies of her debut novel “Violent Desires.”
Pax Cafe will host photographer Kathy Paxton, whose exhibition features two sets of images. The first, “The Musical Hands of Time,” is a tribute to her long standing love of singing and playing music with loved ones. The second set celebrates people experiencing recovery and is entitled, “Finding Joy in the Journey.” All proceeds from the show will be donated to women’s recovery services in West Virginia. Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar will host “In a Place They Say is Dead,” a photographic exhibition by Brett Fuller, whose work seeks to find beauty among the decay and detritus that surrounds us. Painter Jessica Ashley’s exhibition will be hosted by The Red Caboose.
Arts Night Out, always free and open to the public, is a multidisciplinary arts event that occurs at Heritage Station the second Thursday of every month. Visit https://artsnightoutwv.com or https://www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV/ for more information.
Remember this
Get ready to take it back to the early 2000s as A Day To Remember performs at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17.
Known for their unusual amalgamation of metalcore and pop punk, A Day To Remember is being joined on tour by I Prevail and Beartooth on what’s been dubbed The Degenerates Tour.
Doors for this event will open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 6:30. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, and travel light, as all will be subject to metal detector screening, visual inspection and a bag inspection upon entry. Everyone must have a ticket to enter. For more information or tickets, contact the arena box office at 304-696-5990.
Art on display at tattoo show
It may be cold outside but plenty of skin will be shown inside the Ro-Na Theater, 312 South 3rd St. in Ironton, the site of this weekend’s tattoo show sponsored by Road Hawk Magazine.
Show times are from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Judging for categories such as “best portrait” and “most unusual” begins at 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The show is open to those 18 and older, and admission is $5.
Meet Jake “The Snake”
Fans of professional wrestling from the late 1980s and ‘90s will have the opportunity to meet and purchase autographs from or take photos with pro wrestling legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Inner Geek — Huntington in Pullman Square.
Roberts is in town to headline Recovery Point West Virginia’s 8th annual Embrace Hope fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Big Sandy Superstore Area Convention Center in Huntington. To buy individual tickets for that event, contact Allison Conley, Recovery Point director of development, at aconley@recoverypointwv.org.
Stay warm with a dance
Huntington Old Time Dance and Music (HOTDAM) will sponsor its last dance this year from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Heritage Farm, 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. Dave Bing, Danny Arthur, Tim Bing, Scott Rucker and Tim Corbett is the hot band playing. Tony Minny from Glenville will be the evening’s caller.
Organizers promise a fun time for all; dancers are invited to come with or without a partner. Admission is free but donations are requested to support HOTDAM. For more information, call Dennis at 304-412-4889.