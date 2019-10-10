Cast Iron Cookoff
The 9th annual Fall Festival at Heritage Farm Museum & Village will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for children and ages 2 and under are free. All museums will be open to the public and wagon rides, a petting zoo and other activities will be available. Local competitors will also be having a Cast Iron Cookoff. Come enjoy the smell of homemade apple butter being cooked, the thrill of buying freshly harvested local produce, the way cast-iron creations melt in your mouth, the explosion of color across the mountains.
Many artisans will be demonstrating their talents, including glassblower Ron Hinkle. The Central Ohio Valley Section of the American Chemical Society will be giving guests the opportunity to learn how pickling and canning work for food storage over winter and Prichard Farm will be selling freshly harvested local produce. Wild Heritage will be taking folks on hikes through the fall foliage on the nature trails.
A night of art
Heritage Station will be buzzing with activity from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 for Arts Night Out, a free multidisciplinary arts event that occurs at Heritage Station in the heart of downtown Huntington the second Thursday of every month. Creativity abounds with three solo visual art exhibitions, a drum circle, pop-ups, Huntington Fiction Factory inside the Visitors Center, live music at Taps, and a special fall treat on the patio. Featured visual artists are Linda Childers, JBird Cremeans, and Sassa Wilkes.
At 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ will host an all-comers drum — bring your own instrument or borrow one of theirs. Prichard’s Produce & Provisions will offer up a variety of West Virginia produce, local honey and canned goods. Throughout the evening Hill Tree Roastery will host live coffee roasting over a fire pit.
Then, move into the Visitors Center for a mash-up of literary and culinary treats as local author S.G. Redling signs her newest book, “Trigger,” from 6-7 p.m. Huntington Fiction Factory will also feature Redling, who will deliver her presentation “It’s Alive,” featuring tips and tricks to keeping your long fiction alive even when it’s playing dead. Nomada Bakery will offer delectable samples and a limited menu throughout the evening and The Red Caboose will host artist Linda Childers, whose current work features lush florals painted in a loose, impressionistic style.
The Haute Wick Social will be open late and will host a Little Victories Animal Rescue Shelter adoption event from 5-7:30 p.m. Flex your creative muscles at Full Circle Gifts and Goods and carve your own ceramic tile. Pax Cafe will host local photographer and artist JBird Cremeans, whose vintage pet portraits are whimsical and fun. Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar will host “mirage,” an exhibition by Sassa Wilkes that features portraits created on acid-painted mirrors. At 8 p.m., Sassa will move over to Taps at Heritage’s patio and join her husband, Zachary, for an out-of-this-world musical performance.
Fire parade
The city of Huntington’s 66th annual Fire Prevention Parade, originally set for Monday, was postponed due to rainy weather and will now take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. The parade kicks off at the intersection of 12th Street and 4th Avenue before heading west on 4th Avenue to 8th Street.
Participants will begin lining up at 6 p.m. between 12th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard. Because of this, 4th Avenue between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard will be closed from 5 p.m. to no later than 10 p.m. No parking will be allowed on these streets during this time.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape, Plan and Practice Your Escape.” It’s meant to celebrate everyday people who develop and practice a home fire escape plan, said Huntington Fire Marshal Matt Winters.
Fall wonders
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and the Huntington Museum of Art will team up for the next hike in their seasonal series — a Fall Wonders Hike on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m.
Join the GHPRD Recreation Team and HMA Nature Trail Docents to hike approximately two miles on the Nature Trails at the museum, followed by apple cider, pumpkin treats, and a nature-based craft. This free outdoor fall activity is open to the public and fun for the whole family. Hiking in your Halloween costume is encouraged!
Wayne fest
The Town of Wayne presents its 23rd annual Fall Festival this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12, in downtown Wayne. Music begins Friday at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the Fall Festival parade starts at 11 a.m. with special guest Batman and activities to follow, including a car show at 2 p.m. Later Saturday there will be various gospel groups singing from 1-6 p.m., followed by rock and country music performances.
Heron Fest
The Heron Festival at nearby Beech Fork State Park, a family day of events with free hayrides, pontoon boat rides, pumpkin decorating contests, and more, will be Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There also will be a cruise-in car display and camper display, as well as food, crafts and market-style vendors. The event is free and open to the public. Campsites are available for reservation at https://reservations.wvstateparks.com/products/camping
Apples and more
Fuhrmann Orchards Apple Fest takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the farm in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Come celebrate 61 years of growing apples, peaches, melons, pumpkins and more. Family fun includes orchard wagon tours showing where their apples come on the farm’s location in the hills of Scioto County.
There will be tractor-pulled wagon rides through the 120-acre orchard, a corn maze, face painting, apple tasting, pumpkin decorating, homemade apple and pumpkin desserts, caramel apples, a food trailer, pony rides and more.
Admission is free, but once inside, attendees pay for the activities of their choosing. Wagon rides are $3 a person and run every 30 minutes. The corn maze $1 per person.
All apple varieties that are harvested currently will be available to purchase along with apple cider for sale, along with apple cider, pumpkins, gourds and squash.
For more information, prices and directions, search for the event page on Facebook.