Lots of laughs
Rodney Carrington Live begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Carrington, a stand-up comedian, actor, and country music artist, has recorded eight major record label comedy albums, which have sold millions of copies. His comedy act typically combines stand-up comedy and original songs.
Tickets range from $40 to $59 and are still available at www.paramountartscenter.com or the box office.
Delivering some bluegrass
A concert featuring Johnny Staats and The Delivery Boys begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Mountaineer Opry House/Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville.
This family-friendly event is offered in an alcohol- and smoke-free environment. Concessions will be sold. Tickets, sold at the door, are $15, or $12 seniors and $5 ages 12 and younger.
Indoor dart wars
Foam dart wars debut in Putnam County starting today, Thursday, Feb. 6, at Valley Park in Hurricane, West Virginia. The event will take place in the Convention Center from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 6-8 , and 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Cost is $5 per play for 30 minutes of fast-paced action for 6-on-6 teams. Players of all ages are encouraged to join.
Foam dart guns and ammo will be provided by Putnam County Parks. Buy tickets online at https://putnam-county-parks.ticketleap.com or at the door. Group times are available by emailing adeal@putnamcountyparks.com.
Outdoor Sports Show
The 51st West Virginia Outdoor Sports Show is the biggest and best in the region. It runs from Feb. 7-9 at the Charleston Coliseum.
Cost is $7 per person; children 12 and under are free.
The show features things to explore in West Virginia and places to stay. Attendees also can complete the Adventure Challenge at stations that include the Little General Catch N’ Release Trout Pond, which offers families a “hands on” opportunity to catch and release a fish; disc golf, with three-time world champion Johnny Sias; the Boy Scout Safety Shooting Range; the First Tee of West Virginia’s Putting Challenge; the WV Army National Guard Rock Wall Climbing Challenge; and the Lego Pinewood Derby.
Times are 4-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. For more information, visit www.chaswvccc.com.