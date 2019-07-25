Christmas in July
Yikes - there are only about six months left until Christmas, and The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is already trying to get folks in the holiday spirit with Christmas in July at Ritter Park.
This all-ages event will kick off with a Christmas craft, followed by an outdoor showing of Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas." A special surprise visitor might even drop by.
Attendees are welcome to wear their ugliest Christmas T-shirt, bring chairs or blankets, and join in the fun at Shelter 2 in Ritter Park at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, for this free event. The movie will start at 9 p.m. All craft supplies will be provided. Concessions will also be available for purchase.
Summer concerts continue
Santa Cruz is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at this week's Pullman Square Summer Concert Series in the heart of downtown Huntington. No coolers are allowed, but food and drink vendors will be set up for those seeking refreshments. The free Thursday night concerts continue through Aug. 29.
Go 'under the sea'
Disney's "The Little Mermaid," being presented in conjunction with a "Frozen Jr." preshow, continues to delight crowds at the Ritter Park Amphitheater at 7 p.m. nightly through Sunday, July 28. The shows are being presented by Huntington Area Regional Theater (HART in the Park), with tickets $15 adults and $12 for seniors and children. Bring a lawn chair. Concessions will be available.
Rock with Of The Dell
Twin-brother-built retro rock machine Of The Dell performs an 18-and-up show at The V Club on Saturday, July 27, with support from opening bands Cutler Station and Hurl Brickbat. Of The Dell, a local four-piece ensemble, brings a classic rock-n-roll influence to its performances, as well as modern, indie rock songwriting. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the music starting at 10. Admission is $7.
Can't make it then? Of The Dell is also scheduled to perform at Charleston's free Friday night entertainment, Live on the Levee, on Aug. 9, opening for 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience.
Blues and brews fest
Two nights of live music and a local craft beer festival will highlight the 19th annual Big Bend Blues & Brews Bash, which takes place July 26 and 27 at the Riverside Amphitheater in downtown Pomeroy, Ohio.
This home-grown music festival along the Ohio River will be headlined this year by contemporary blues artists including Albert Castiglia, Johnny Rawls, Scott Holt, Clarence Spady, Dave Keller and Randy McAllister. "The Bash" also will showcase some of Ohio's best microbreweries such as North High Brewery from Columbus; Devil's Kettle Brewing and West End Cider House, both of Athens; Sixth Sense Brewery of Jackson; and Maple Lawn Brewery of Pomeroy.
Free camping and boat docking on the Ohio River is available. Festival admission is $20 per person Friday, $25 per person Saturday, $40 for a weekend pass; and free for those 12 and under. For more information, call Meigs County Tourism Director Shelly Combs at 1-877-MEIGS-CO or visit facebook.com/bigbendbluesbash.
Blues members needed
The Huntington Blues Society is having its first membership drive Saturday, July 27. The event at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews will begin at 6 p.m. and feature Creek Don't Rise, Tony Harrah, Three's Company Blues and the HBS Allstars. There's a $5 cover or no cover with $10 annual dues.
Cruisin' on the river
On Sunday, July 28, the Belle of Cincinnati will make a stop in Huntington as part of its summer tour.
Those wishing to cruise along the river can choose from a lunch/brunch cruise for $40 ($23 non-meal) and children $24 ($17 non-meal); sightseeing cruise for $23 or $17 for children; or dinner cruise for $52 ($23 non-meal) or $37 for kids ($17 non-meal). Boarding times are one hour before the brunch, lunch and dinner cruises and 30 minutes before sight-seeing cruises.
Busy Sunday? The Belle will first visit Portsmouth, Ohio, on Friday and Ashland on Saturday.
To book a reservation, go online at www.bbriverboats.com or call 800-261-8586 or 859-261-8500.